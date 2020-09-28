World's First Real Estate DeFi Hits 30X After Auction Launch

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointer, the future of Commercial Real Estate investment and syndication, concluded the launch of their private auction that completed 27 Auction days in 2 hours. From the launch on September 27, which began at 7:00 PM GMT, JNTR's face value grew from $0.01 to $0.2946 providing 2,946% returns for initial investors.

Jointer, the winner of the Carnegie Mellon University U.S.-China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Association Award for Most Promising Venture, announces the Auction's continuation, on a daily basis, starting September 28, 12:00 PM GMT and closing at 11:00 AM GMT.

The daily Auction is wholly decentralized and powered by a smart contract on the Binance Smart Chain. The smart contract calculates daily minting and incentivizes through a dynamic, financially engineered mechanism creating the world's first Commercial Real Estate DeFi DAO protocol.

Jointer CEO, Yoda "Jude" Regev, has worked on Jointer for over 3 years. When discussing the explosive growth of JNTR, Yoda remarked:

"Taking advice from Master Yoda, 'Do or do not, there is no try.' After four pivots and a very long two years of hard work we built a sophisticated and first of its kind DeFi model, without even knowing that there would be a DeFi industry in existence. Now here we are, 27 Auction days in and able to show that we designed a solution that first protects the community and then after the community benefits, then Jointer does. This is the only way to build (buidl), you cannot put the community at risk."

The auction is designed around Game-theoretic models where the investor's total benefit depends on both their individual performance and a common group investment goal. The individual and group benefit creates unique symmetric equilibrium amongst investors.

The game begins each Auction day when there is zero investment and opportunistic investors which may invest the smallest amount possible to win the entire offering at a discounted rate, while hoping that the total investments after their investment will not increase significantly. If this happens, participants win a disproportionate discount.

Setting goals for each day of the Auction allows Jointer to provide investors an extra incentive to outperform the daily goal through a dual bonus structure. Allowing both large and small investors an opportunity to benefit from the daily success with one bonus unlocked as a group and one as an individual.

The Group Bonus allows everyone to benefit from a greater JNTR discount once the Auction reaches above 100%. The Individual Bonus benefits large contributors to the round by offering a multiplier that incentivizes daily lead investors. The bonus is uncapped but cannot exceed the daily contribution cap of 150%; with a limited daily supply, investors are encouraged to participate early.

Investments in the Auction include 90% downside protection, allowing investors to minimize their capital risk while still benefiting from any potential upside. The downside protection contract locks 90% of the investment, and tokens, in a smart contract for one year. After one year, 90% of the investment will automatically release to Jointer and the assets will release to the investor. At any time before the year ends the investor has the option to waive the protection, stake their JNTR for a pro-rata share of 2% of the total daily auction mint, or cancel the investment and receive 90% of their investment back

The Chief Make-It-Happen Officer for Jointer, Kyle White, described Jointer's Auction launch on Binance Smart Chain as,

"We have been tirelessly working to bring decentralized finance to a new level, so this launch and the return results were vindicating to our ethos of simplifying real estate investment and syndication for all. Our results on Sunday show that DeFi does not have to be completely speculative and risky. Companies that build protocols in the correct way, looking at the numbers and simulating through Game-theoretic models, are able to allow syndication to disrupt blockchain beyond traditional models. Jointer's syndication model is going to change finance forever."

Jointer's daily Auction operates under United States Regulation D 506(c) and Regulation S, meaning investors must be whitelisted to invest after meeting KYC / AML guidelines and possibly an accreditation check.

JNTR can be purchased through the Auction at Jointer.io or through SmartSwap, a decentralized zero volatility cryptocurrency swap.

About Jointer

Jointer.io is a decentralized financial (DeFi) and property technology (PropTech) based on a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) with a combined $400B+ market cap worth of team experience. Jointer is a multi-award winning company, including a $1,000,000 "Best Startup in the World" prize in 2018 during a worldwide competition between 4,000 startups and 196 countries, winner of the Disruptive Startup Award at Stanford University in 2019 by a panel of Google, SoftBank, Bain Capital, Thomson Reuters, Stanford Angels, BMW, Andreessen, NEA, and other top VC Funds, first place for the Disruptor Daily "Blockchain in Real Estate" Disruptor Award, and the most promising venture from the Carnegie Mellon University US-China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Association.

Jointer created a fund of funds syndication economy utilizing the blockchain while providing uncorrelated returns, diversification, and unlimited liquidity. The syndication economy is powered by a world's first patent-pending multilayer system that helps to increase the company's valuation daily while preventing a value decrease, regardless of market volatility or any manipulation. This syndication economy system can be applied to a multitude of industries, including insurance, venture capital, and many more. Jointer's first use case will be commercial real estate.

