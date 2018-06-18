World's First Robotic Heat Exchanger Cleaning Technology from Tube Tech International Receives EU Funding to Reduce Carbon Emissions

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705416/Tube_Tech_International_Logo.jpg )

Heat exchanger fouling is one of the biggest challenges in refinery operations around the world, resulting in billions of dollars in lost revenue every year and a negative, long-term impact on CO2 emissions.

The Horizon 2020 SME Instrument is a public funding programme that funds risk innovation in small businesses. It funds market-creating innovation in disruptive small businesses that have significant growth potential and global ambitions. The SME Instrument is part of Horizon 2020 - the EU's 80 billion € funding programme for Research and Innovation.

As part of the programme's goal to radically reduce carbon emissions and achieve climate resilience by the second half of the century, Tube Tech's Shell Side Jet™ solution has been granted funding in recognition of the benefits it can bring to the performance of the petrochemical industry and its environmental responsibility.

Henry Mwai, Project Manager for Tube Tech International, said, "It is a privilege to be part of the Horizon 2020 project, particularly given the competitiveness of the programme's funding allocation. We are very grateful for the opportunity and support to develop and showcase Shell Side Jet™ and the difference it can make to critical cleaning challenges in a worldwide market."

Shell Side Jet™ is the world's first method to guarantee external tube surface fouling removal from heat exchangers to deliver design thermal efficiency, unparalleled cleanliness, improved profits, reduced CO2, improved safety, reduced downtime, robotic operation and simultaneous real-time inspection. During the project, Shell Side Jet™ robotic cleaning and inspection performance will be tested and verified in real environments on multiple locations on fouling levels of 60%-90%+.

With over 50 cleaning systems and almost 40 years' multi-sector experience, Tube Tech International has become the global leader in research-led, fouling removal and inspection services. To support its rapid growth, the team has also received funding from the EU Horizon 2020 SME Instrument, the Executive Agency for SMEs (EASME), that funds market-creating innovation in small businesses. According to Venture Radar, 25% of the companies funded under the SME Instrument are in the 10% fastest growing companies in Europe.

Henry continued, "The coaching and support we will have from the EASME will be invaluable in bringing our innovation to the market. We will be seeking advice on commercialisation, business development and operations to maximise our performance and further expand our business network."

Tube Tech International: For 30 years, Tube Tech has been providing cleaning and inspection services for static heat transfer plants, providing significant savings to clients by reducing downtime, cutting CO2 emissions, increasing throughput and improving safety standards. With more than 50 cleaning systems in stock, Tube Tech has the expertise and capability to consult with clients to specify the most appropriate solution for them. Robotic, Remote, In-Situ and Live-During Full Production cleaning services are just an example of the unique advantages available to Tube Tech's clients.

The project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No: 805767

Horizon 2020: Horizon 2020 is the biggest EU Research and Innovation programme ever with nearly €80 billion of funding available over a seven-year period to 2020 in addition to the private investment the funding will attract. Horizon 2020 promises more breakthroughs, discoveries and world-firsts by taking great ideas from the lab to the market.

Horizon 2020 is the financial instrument implementing the Innovation Union, a Europe 2020 flagship initiative aimed at securing Europe's global competitiveness.

A vehicle to drive economic growth and create jobs, Horizon 2020 has the political backing of Europe's leaders and the Members of the European Parliament. In agreement that research is an investment in our future, the programme puts innovation at the heart of the EU's blueprint for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth and jobs.

By coupling research and innovation, Horizon 2020 is helping to achieve this with its emphasis on excellent science, industrial leadership and tackling societal challenges. The goal is to ensure Europe produces world-class science, removes barriers to innovation and makes it easier for the public and private sectors to work together in delivering innovation.



