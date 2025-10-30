World's First Scientific Fragrance House Redefines Scent as a Tool for Memory, Attraction, and Identity

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold leap beyond traditional perfumery, a new player has emerged with a mission far deeper than scent. SIX7, founded by Stanford-trained human biologist and surgeon Dr. John Zannis, is the world's first scientific fragrance house built at the intersection of neuroscience, molecular biology, beauty, and high art. The goal? To engineer not just fragrances—but chemical identity codes designed to activate memory, trigger attraction, and shape personal identity on a molecular level.

SIX7 isn't selling perfume. It's selling neurochemical influence, precision-designed to affect the brain's deepest wiring.

"Fragrance is not just a cosmetic," says Dr. Zannis. "It's an access code to memory and behavior—a molecular interface between the self and the world."

Unlike conventional fragrance brands that focus on notes, trends, and fashion cycles, SIX7 designs formulas using molecular neurodesign—a proprietary process combining olfactory neuroscience, psychophysiology, and memory engineering. The result is a line of scent-based compounds that aren't categorized by gender or style, but by bioeffect: such as increasing attraction, enhancing focus, unlocking emotional memories, or amplifying personal magnetism.

A New Era: Chemical Identity

SIX7's compounds—called Codes—are designed to act as extensions of identity, much like voice or posture. The company claims that each Code activates targeted brain circuits linked to social cognition, romantic memory, or self-perception.

"We design for outcome, not just aroma," Zannis explains. "Scent is just the surface. The real story is happening in the brain."

The Science Behind the Scents

Dr. Zannis brings an unconventional blend of disciplines to the table. He's a trained medical doctor and human biologist with deep roots in neuroscience and aesthetic design. Also a practicing artist and beauty theorist, he built SIX7 on the belief that smell is the most underleveraged interface in human design.

Working with a team of neuroscientists, chemists, and sensory designers, SIX7 reverse-engineers emotional and cognitive states. The company claims its formulas have been tested in controlled environments using fMRI, biometric tracking, and AI-driven emotional analytics.

Not a Fragrance—A Code

Each Code is delivered in elegant vessels without advertising hype. Instead, wearers choose a code based on their goals—whether it's sparking a romantic memory, enhancing presence before a public appearance, or even reinforcing self-confidence post-trauma.

SIX7's launch collection includes:

CODE MEMORY LOCK™ – Anchors emotional memory

– Anchors emotional memory CODE ATTRACTION BIAS™ – Heightens interpersonal magnetism.

– Heightens interpersonal magnetism. CODE SYMPATHETIC DRIVE™ – Sharpens mental focus and heightens physical readiness.

– Sharpens mental focus and heightens physical readiness. CODE REWARD CIRCUIT™ – Triggers indulgence, craving, satisfaction through reward system activation.

Rewiring the Role of Fragrance

SIX7 challenges a centuries-old industry to evolve. In a market where most scents are still marketed by celebrity endorsement and seasonal hype, this house is staking its future on science over style.

"We are not creating luxury, we are redefining it," says Zannis.

As the neuroscience of smell continues to gain traction in fields from mental health to marketing, SIX7 may be tapping into a future where identity is not worn—it's coded.

