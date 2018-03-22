World's First Single-Use Pod, Herbal Vaporizor System Begins Nationwide Rollout

CannaKorp's first go-to-market partners are Bear Blend, maker of 100% USDA certified, organic, handcrafted, botanical, herbal blends, and Sira Naturals, a Massachusetts-based cannabis cultivator and dispensary.

"Our loyal followers have been eagerly anticipating CannaKorp bringing this mainstream product to market," said James Winokur, CannaKorp Co-Founder & CEO. "We are excited to deliver this natural alternative to people who are looking to enhance their health and wellness regimens."

The Bear Blend herbal Wisp pods and Wisp are available nationwide on the Bear Blend website. Made from the finest herbs, in a USDA certified organic facility in Southern Oregon, the ceremonial botanical blends are biodynamic and fair trade whenever possible.

Initially, Sira Naturals will be the exclusive dispensary in Massachusetts to carry the Wisp and Wisp Pods, available at all three of its locations (Somerville, Cambridge and Needham). In the coming months, dispensaries in Colorado and California will also begin selling the products. Massachusetts residents can also purchase the Wisp vaporizer at wispvapor.com.

"We are pleased to be the first dispensary to bring the Wisp Vaporizing System and Wisp Pods to Massachusetts medical cannabis patients," said Sira's President & CEO, Michael Dundas. "This partnership strengthens our mission to offer the highest quality options to medicate with cannabis. The pod-based format of the Wisp allows our patients to select their medicine in a convenient, pre-measured format and consume with efficiency and ease."

About CannaKorp

CannaKorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based technology start-up company that is simplifying and improving the experience for consumers interested in vaporizing natural herbs. CannaKorp has developed the world's first single-use pod, herbal vaporizer system, delivering unprecedented quality, convenience and consistency. The complete system includes the ground-breaking vaporizer device, Wisp; single-use, precisely-measured pods containing pre-ground, lab

tested botanical herbs called Wisp Pods; and a proprietary pod-filling process. CannaKorp, Inc. was founded on care and commitment to patients and consumers, and is guided by a philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. Uniquely positioned to address a significant and important market need, CannaKorp is currently seeking investors and partners who share its vision of bringing a revolutionary new approach to this rapidly expanding industry. www.cannakorp.com

About Bear Blend

Bear Blend® is made from the finest herbs; 100% USDA Certified Organic, Biodynamic, and Fair Trade. The blends are handcrafted in a USDA Certified Organic facility in Southern Oregon. Ceremonial blends are used as a tea, a smoke, a dry vape or e-liquid. Herbs have been used to relax and reconnect for 100s of years. This isn't a high like cannabis, it's more of a gentle caress that is relaxing and soothing to your spirit. All of our herbs are totally legal and USDA Certified Organic. Bear Blend produces herbal Wisp Pods, RYO (loose herbal blends), Rolliez™ (pre-rolled herbal cigarettes) and Liquid Herbz™ (the finest herbal e-liquid on the planet). Celebrate life through ritual.

About Sira Naturals

Sira Naturals, Inc. is the largest vertically integrated cannabis provider in Massachusetts. It operates a cultivation and product manufacturing facility as well as three retail dispensaries in the communities of Cambridge, Somerville and Needham. Sira Naturals is a mission driven organization dedicated to the provision of premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

