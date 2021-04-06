Worlds First "Smart" 3 in 1 Heater, Light Tower, Generator Designed for Construction, Energy, and Military Applications

EDMONTON, AB, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Intelligence has announced their new flagship BASECAMP product. The world's first, "Smart" 3 in 1 Heater, Light Tower, Generator. By combining 3 functional products into one, the BASECAMP has achieved efficiencies never before seen in temporary equipment. Waste heat from power generation and lighting is now efficiently delivered into powerful temperature control. Another giant step forward in using technology to dramatically reduce emissions and promote GREEN initiatives.

Introducing BASECAMP Thermal Intelligence Thermal Intelligence

All packaged in a "Smart" interface, Smartphone control, and 24/7 remote monitoring. Construction, Energy, and Military applications now have a compact, multi-functional, ultra-efficient, and "Smart", BASECAMP, to deliver their core temporary service infrastructure. (Military versions also capable of providing hot water for limited use.)

"Leveraging 20 years of direct field experience and 21st century technology, the BASECAMP stands to transform worksites by delivering huge efficiencies and significantly reducing downtime," says Brian Tiedemann, Director of Innovation at Thermal Intelligence. "Gone are the days where expensive manpower is required to monitor, maintain, and service equipment on a daily basis… with BASECAMP, the "Smart" revolution has arrived!"

Features of BASECAMP include:

Compact, multi-functional, & ultra-efficient

SmartTalk, smartphone control, 24/7 full system monitoring with notifications

Industry leading 2,500 hr. service intervals

For more information and a virtual demo of BASECAMP, visit www.thermalintelligence.com

About Thermal Intelligence: Thermal Intelligence has been a technology leading manufacturer of Temporary Heat equipment and Fuel Gas Optimization skids for 6 years. Previous Flameless heater products include the Everest, K2, & Denali.

Contact:

Brian Tiedemann

Thermal Intelligence

1-855-554-4344

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermal Intelligence