World's First Tossable Kitchen Compost Bin with a Lid Makes Consumer Compliance with Composting Laws Clean, Easy, and Affordable

By overcoming common objections to composting including mess, pests, and cost, The Compost Collector™ is making mass adoption of state and city mandates achievable

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Composting Company , the creator of the world's first tossable and fully compostable bin, The Compost Collect or™, that makes composting clean, easy, and affordable is now available nationwide. This comes at a time when extreme weather crises caused by global warming continue to make global headlines, shifting consumer and government attention to sustainability and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, hundreds of cities across the U.S. already have or are in the process of enacting government composting mandates, with fines that can be imposed on residents and property managers that started on January 1, 2024. California is the current leader in the nation's composting efforts, with SB 1383 being the most significant mandate of its kind to reduce organics waste landfill disposal by 20 million tons–up to 75% by 2025. Since its passing, hundreds of cities nationwide have followed suit, as improper disposal of food waste is a problem that makes up nearly 20% of our landfills. Although a previous study showed that 67% of those surveyed agreed with the enormous benefits of composting to save the environment, few people are actually composting on a regular basis. In fact, the most recent report by the EPA showed that rates of recycling (including composting) have decreased while the number of mandates has increased.

"Despite the known benefits of composting kitchen waste and food scraps to reduce harmful methane gas emissions in landfills, the majority of people are still not composting due to common misconceptions around it being messy, gross, and expensive", says Clean Composting Company founder and CEO, Michelle Horneff-Cohen, who has been a residential property manager in San Francisco for over 25 years. "Without an all-in-one composting solution that solves the barriers to composting, we will continue to fail regardless of how strict recycling laws are or how much money is pumped into local initiatives."

Unlike current composting kitchen containers that are typically lined with green "bio bags" that break down, leak, and require additional cleaning of the host container, The Compost Collector™ is a fully compostable bin with a lid that can be tossed and replaced with a new one. Made with 100% pre-consumer paper pulp, The Compost Collector™ is unique in that it not only protects against pests and odors but actually aids in the regenerative process of composting, helping speed up the process of breaking down food scraps and organic matter. With more states and hundreds of cities enacting recent composting laws requiring residents to separate organics and food waste from going into landfills, The Compost Collector™ is the most accessible and cost-effective solution to help residents, buildings, and municipalities stay in compliance while encouraging composting as a part of a regular garbage routine.

The Compost Collector™ is available for individuals, property management companies, and municipalities, and ships to all 50 states. Each container can be used for up to 1 week, costs less than 67 cents a day, and is available in a 1 month ($19.99/month), 6 months ($18.99/month), or annual subscription ($17.99/month). By the end of 2024, each subscription will result in a matching donation to a member of an underserved community to help them stay in compliance with composting laws.

To start composting today, visit www.cleancomposting.com to order The Compost Collector™ for yourself or your building.

About Clean Composting Company

Clean Composting Company is the creator of The Compost Collector™, the world's first tossable kitchen compost bin with lid making consumer compliance with composting laws clean, easy, and affordable. With its patent-pending design using 100% pre-consumer paper pulp that is fully compostable, it helps in the process of breaking down organic food waste, while replacing the need for bio bags, liners, or additional kitchen top containers that need to be washed out. At less than $1 a day, The Compost Collector™ is the easiest, cleanest, and most affordable solution to making mass adoption of state and city mandates achievable. For more information or to order The Compost Collector™ bins for yourself or your buildings, visit www.cleancomposting.com

