World’s First Toy-Themed Mini Golf Opens in Pigeon Forge, TN

We all have childhood memories of our favorite toys peeking out from beneath the lid of our own toy chest. With a 2,500 square foot toy box overflowing as its centerpiece and the surrounding area filled with toys that came out to play, Toy Box Mini Golf is the ultimate family fun destination to release your inner child.

This new attraction was inspired by the owner's love for toys. "I have always enjoyed playing with toys. With memories going back to my first set of LEGOs as a young child, I wanted to build a fun atmosphere where families could immerse themselves in a wonderland with toys WAY larger than life!" said owner Chucky Blalock.

Guests experience a toy's-eye-view as they putt their way through this whimsical toy creation. There is also a laser maze, candy store, and of course, a toy store! Toy Box Mini Golf is connected to TopJump Trampoline & Extreme Arena where guests can enjoy an indoor trampoline park, climbing center, ninja warrior course, candy store, and an arcade.

Everyone including young kids, teens, and adults have expressed excitement as the theming has been installed. The team is excited to share a unique experience with everyone visiting the Smokies! The complex can accommodate groups up to 450 and is open daily rain or shine. Guests can purchase tickets at Toy Box Mini Golf on Dollywood Lane in Pigeon Forge or online.

Toy Box Mini Golf partnered with U! Creative to design this one-of-a-kind destination and Brainchild Creative to bring these giant toys to life. For more information about Toy Box Mini Golf, please visit https://toyboxgolf.com.

About Toy Box Mini Golf

Toy Box Mini Golf is an 18-hole outdoor mini golf course in the heart of the Smokies. Built by the group who brought you Crave Golf Club, which is ranked the #1 Course in America by TheTravel.com, Toy Box has nearly 50 mega toys throughout the course that make great photo-ops and allow guests to relive their childhood. After a round of mini golf, guests can step inside the toy box and find a toy store, candy store, and laser maze challenge. Toy Box Mini Golf is a must-do on your next family vacation to Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, or Gatlinburg. For more information, visit https://toyboxgolf.com/ or call 865-229-9922.

