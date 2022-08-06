World's First Walkie-Talkie Bone Conduction Sport Headphones

Open-ear | 300m Walkie-Talkie Range | 5 Channels for Multi-Way Group Chat | No Network Needed | Listen Music & Make Calls | IPX8 Waterproof

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newest action sport headphones for Walkie-Talkie, Music and Calls. Multi-way group chats without network coverage. Well suited for any outdoor activities.



Tom Yu, Founder & CEO of Sgast, which creates waterproof solutions in technology, is introducing a new product, Sgast Walkie-Talkie Headphones, to help people to enhance their outdoor teamwork and enjoy water sports.



A lot of people have gone further than they thought they could because someone else thought they could. With Sgast Walkie-Talkie Headphones, you always stay in touch wherever you go.



Unlike on-ear headphones that used for too long a time can damage your ears. Unlike BCT headphones that can not support walkie-talkie function. Unlike handheld walkie-talkies that can not free your hands. Sgast is unique Bluetooth headphones that come with a walkie-talkie function, which doesn't need to rely on any software. This new multi-way communication solution adds safety and fun to any outdoor adventure.



"Sgast Walkie-Talkie Headphones are packed with features that make them incredibly useful. Very simple to use, very stunning in design and light in weight. They support 300 meters walkie-talkie range, and 5 channels for multi-way group chat without network. 100% IPX8 waterproof makes them great for any water activity. Furthermore, they can also play your favorite style of music, or conveniently switch to make phone calls. The open-ear design and bone conduction technology leave ears open to ambient sounds while delivering premium audio, allowing you to forget the headphones," explained Chris Min, CTO of Sgast, who has very rich R&D experience of 15 years, and can explore very good product for the market.



"Based on my decade-long experience with waterproof sports products, I've noticed that traditional walkie-talkies suffer from severe limitations: only one person can talk at a time, heavy and conversations are not private. Our team decided to address this issue by developing an all-in-one solution to help people enhance their outdoor teamwork and enjoy water sports. Therefore, our product is now in great demand and we have on hand many inquiries from other countries," said Tom Yu, Founder & CEO of Sgast, who has already been in the waterproof solution industry for more than 10 years, and knows the market very well.



World's First Walkie-Talkie Headphones, take the action sports to the next level!



Now is Launching on Kickstarter with Super Early Bird 50% discount for early adopters and returning fans:



kickstarter.com/projects/sgast/sgast-2-in-1-walkie-talkie-and-bone-conduction-headphones



