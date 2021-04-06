World's First Zero Waste First Aid Solution Is Launching Larger Format Bandages Ahead Of Earth Day

PATCH Large Format Bamboo Bandages are $7.99 SRP, include 5x large square (75mm x 75mm) and 5x large rectangle (25mm x 75mm) bandages, and are available in four varieties:

Natural - For every day protection

- For every day protection Coconut Oil Kids - For kids (and kids at heart!) who don't like ointments

- For kids (and kids at heart!) who don't like ointments Aloe Vera - For soothing burns, blisters, and minor abrasions

- For soothing burns, blisters, and minor abrasions Activated Charcoal - For drawing out impurities such as bites and splinters

"Not only have many people never considered what goes into your average bandage, they are also unaware how common adhesive irritation is. We've had countless requests for larger shapes and sizes and are thrilled to bring these new PATCH extensions to the globe." James Dutton., Founder & CEO Nutricare.

As an official partner with Trees For The Future, PATCH is not only planting trees, but changing lives through regenerative agriculture. Their program is a simple, replicable and scalable approach. TFTF trains farmers over a four-year period to sustainably revitalize their land.

"Partnering with Trees For The Future has given us an opportunity to do better and I'm proud to say we have planted over 45,000 trees in the last 18 months." Comments Dutton

About PATCH:

PATCH is the first brand by Australian-based, Nutricare, which is dedicated to creating natural solutions to common health care items and empowering consumers to make healthier choices.

Since launching the brand in North America in late 2019, PATCH is available in over 20,000 retailers including Walgreens, Walmart, Albertsons-Safeway, Giant Eagle, Meijer, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Amazon, Grove Collaborative, Rexall, Metro, and Whole Foods. Nutricare is a recipient of the B Corp Best for the World 2019, and NEXTY Consumer Choice Award for Best New Personal Care Product.

For more information, visit patchbandages.com or nutricare.co.

CONTACTS:

Greg Nielsen, VP Marketing and Sales – North America, +1.805.252.6114, [email protected]

SOURCE Nutricare USA LLC

Related Links

https://www.nutricare.co/

