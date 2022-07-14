World's Greenest Software Framework for Cloud Development Launches

C programming language framework delivers high performance and simplicity.

PHOENIX, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dasoftver LLC launched Vely, a free open source framework to rapidly develop high-performance software applications. Vely delivers unmatched performance of C programming language, coding simplicity and improved safety, lowering development and hardware costs. C is the greenest programming language and that means less computation, less energy use and less emissions.

Vely logo Vely code example, illustrating embedded statements in C code

Traditionally, C is used for system programming and where the highest possible performance is needed. Vely brings this performance to mainstream developers of general-purpose applications, and especially for web applications, which have been traditionally made with languages like PHP.

"Software developers need the best performance and the smallest footprint to keep up with demand and to offset slowing down of Moore's law. At the same time, simplicity of development is always desirable," says Vely's creator Sergio Mijatovic, a former Oracle core group Senior Software Engineer and DARPA Principal Investigator. "With more services moving to the Cloud, it is important not just to keep the cost of developing these services low, but also to decrease the cost of hardware, energy use, and emissions." More information about why and how Vely brings these benefits can be found here.

Vely is lightweight, feature-rich and minimal. Vely statements are embedded within C code, providing simplified and safer means to complete common tasks such as web, database, strings, files, flow and execution, encoding and encryption, time, error handling, and others. By using Vely, software developers can create application servers in minutes, using high-performance FastCGI protocol with standard web servers like Apache or Nginx.

Vely automatically and natively supports databases like MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite that power millions of websites and devices, as well as secure protocols like HTTPS. Read more about Vely features, architecture and quality control.

"One of the greatest weaknesses of pure C development is with memory access. Vely offers significant improvements with automatic memory allocation and garbage collection, increasing safety and stability, especially for servers," says Mr. Mijatovic. "Vely is also appropriate for the Cloud because among other things, it is easy to run in a container."

Vely is Free Open Source software with libraries licensed under LGPL 3 license which allows development of commercial applications. Go to vely.dev/pkg to download and install Vely with standard Linux packagers or from source code, and get started in minutes with a Hello World example, tutorials, examples and easy-to-use documentation.

About Dasoftver LLC

Dasoftver's mission is to bring best possible performance to general purpose software development. For more information, please visit https://vely.dev.

Contact:

Sergio Mijatovic

Chief Technical Officer

Dasoftver LLC

928-362-8688

[email protected].com

vely.dev

SOURCE Dasoftver LLC