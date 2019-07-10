World's Largest 1-Day Photo Shoot Of Shelter Pets Takes Place In Los Angeles On Saturday, July 13 With All Adoption Fees Waived

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,200 shelter pets at the seven LA County Animal Care Centers will be ready for their close-up on Saturday, July 13 when the largest photo shoot of pets in shelters happens on one day.

The first ever "Seen = Saved" Adoption Event will bring together 200 photographers from around the country to give exposure to all the shelter pets that are available for adoption. Thanks to the generous support from the Petco Foundation and BOBS from Skechers, adoption fees will be waived that weekend.

Photos and bios of every pet will be posted on SeenEqualsSaved.com.

LA County Animal Care & Control is the largest animal control agency in the country with seven open admission shelters where approximately 70,000 animals are taken in each year.

The seven Animal Care Centers include:

Downey Animal Care Center

11258 South Garfield Avenue, Downey, CA 90242

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

4275 North Elton Street, Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center

216 W. Victoria Street, Gardena CA 90248

Lancaster Animal Care Center

5210 West Avenue I, Lancaster, CA 93536

Palmdale Animal Care Center

38550 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550

Agoura Animal Care Center

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura, CA 91301

Castaic Animal Care Center

31044 North Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384

The "Seen = Saved" Adoption Event is a collaboration between Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control, Shelter Me, HeARTs Speak, Rita Earl Photography, Petco Foundation and BOBS from Skechers.

