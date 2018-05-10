World's Largest Adult Gaming Portal Nutaku Expands Into Virtual Reality with Launch of Two Premiere Experiences

The addition of SexBot: Quality Assurance Simulator and Elven Love: Naughty Rituals mark the start of the company's mission to bring truly immersive sexual VR games and experiences to market, allowing users to have a much deeper experience in adult games. As artificial intelligence and virtual reality continue to make online sexual exploration an emerging market, Nutaku will lead the charge in bringing erotic and diverse titles to consumers. With equal viewing options created for both female and male audiences, Nutaku's experiences continue to promote their commitment to providing inclusive viewing options for all members of the community.

"Expanding into different realms of gaming and meeting the demands of our diverse community are Nutaku's primary goals," says Ben Faccio, Product Manager at Nutaku. "We're excited to partner with innovative and creative studios to bring hot projects to Nutaku while offering our users top-quality content where they can feel like part of the action. We're watching our future unfold with VR and can't wait to share these great experiences with our community."

Nutaku's expansion into VR comes after the recent announcement that the platform will allow gamers to process payment transactions with Verge cryptocurrency. The incorporation of these two emerging technologies showcase Nutaku's commitment to innovate the adult gaming community. To date, Nutaku has invested over $30 million in indie, startup and international gaming studios and developers who are producing high quality adult gaming titles.

About Elven Love: Naughty Rituals

Inspired by the game play of fantasy worlds like Dungeons & Dragons, Elven Love will let you feel ancient magic on your skin through full immersion into the mystical and mysterious worlds of Wood and Moon Elves. Despite shared ancestors, both races of elf are different and falling in love between them is very unusual. For those rare occasions, they have an ancient ritual of love that must be completed for the reunion of both kin. In this experience you will be witnessing the ceremony preparations of two elves, connected by the spiritual bond of love. With great attention to detail and player gender preference options, Elven Love: Naughty Rituals will make you feel like these erotic and fictional beings are standing right next to us.

About SexBot: Quality Assurance Simulator:

Inspired by the growth and popularity of artificial intelligence, SexBot: Quality Assurance Simulator allows users to play the part of a Quality Assurance tester for the science community's naughtiest pleasure robots. In the setting of a laboratory, users will be tasked with doing whatever it takes to sexually arouse the bots. Once the bot is aroused, users will have the opportunity to enable sex animations to accompany whatever they are up to in the physical universe. In a continuing commitment to providing new and engaging options to female adult gamers, animations will also include strap-on capabilities while all of the title's bots are able to be engaged through the compatible VR handset.

About Nutaku

Nutaku.net is an online gaming portal featuring 18+ games from around the world. Boasting over 75 million visits per month, Nutaku is the largest free-to-play and downloadable game website in the world dedicated to 18+ titles.

