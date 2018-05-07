World's Largest Advertising Portfolio Review Coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- For the first time in the city's history, Cleveland will be one of 20 cities across the globe to host the world's largest advertising portfolio review on Wednesday, May 23, at Brokaw's downtown headquarters. Portfolio Night was started 14 years ago by The One Club for Creativity—the world's prominent advertising and design club. The global event takes place on the same night all around the world in twenty cities. It brings together the best of the best creative directors to meet and mentor inspiring young creatives.
Brokaw has invited creative directors from Cleveland's top ad agencies and design firms for an evening of mentorship and recruitment. Each student will have three portfolio reviews and a chance to stay and meet other creative directors. At the end of the night, one student will be selected to attend an all-expenses paid "All Stars week" in New York, where they'll meet with agencies and compete on a team assignment.
"We're so excited to bring one of the largest advertising industry events in the world to Cleveland, and to highlight what amazing creative talent our city has," said co-owner Gregg Brokaw. Added brother and business partner Tim, "Connecting our city's top creative directors to our industry's future creative superstars really is a win-win. Another 'win' is the fact Great Lakes Brewing Company, our client for over twenty years, has offered to be an event sponsor… you know, just to keep the creative juices flowing."
Registration is still open for students and costs $25. Those interested in signing up can do so here.
About Brokaw—Brokaw is a global marketing, advertising, and design firm that specializes in helping brands rise above the blah blah—including GE Lighting, Sbarro, Great Lakes Brewing Company, PURELL, Tim Hortons, TravelCenters of America, and Cayman Jack Margaritas. A former Ad Age Small Agency of the Year recipient and recently named #1 advertising agency in America by Agency Spotter in January 2018, Brokaw Inc. is owned and operated by brothers Tim & Gregg Brokaw and headquartered on the corner of West 6th and Lakeside Avenue in downtown Cleveland's Warehouse District.
