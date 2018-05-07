World's Largest Advertising Portfolio Review Coming to Cleveland

Brokaw has invited creative directors from Cleveland's top ad agencies and design firms for an evening of mentorship and recruitment. Each student will have three portfolio reviews and a chance to stay and meet other creative directors. At the end of the night, one student will be selected to attend an all­-expenses paid "All­ Stars week" in New York, where they'll meet with agencies and compete on a team assignment.

"We're so excited to bring one of the largest advertising industry events in the world to Cleveland, and to highlight what amazing creative talent our city has," said co­-owner Gregg Brokaw. Added brother and business partner Tim, "Connecting our city's top creative directors to our industry's future creative superstars really is a win­-win. Another 'win' is the fact Great Lakes Brewing Company, our client for over twenty years, has offered to be an event sponsor… you know, just to keep the creative juices flowing."

Registration is still open for students and costs $25. Those interested in signing up can do so here.

About Brokaw—Brokaw is a global marketing, advertising, and design firm that specializes in helping brands rise above the blah blah—including GE Lighting, Sbarro, Great Lakes Brewing Company, PURELL, Tim Hortons, TravelCenters of America, and Cayman Jack Margaritas. A former Ad Age Small Agency of the Year recipient and recently named #1 advertising agency in America by Agency Spotter in January 2018, Brokaw Inc. is owned and operated by brothers Tim & Gregg Brokaw and headquartered on the corner of West 6th and Lakeside Avenue in downtown Cleveland's Warehouse District.

Contact:

Kayla Grise, Brokaw Inc.

216.685.4519

kgrise@brokaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-largest-advertising-portfolio-review-coming-to-cleveland-300643576.html

SOURCE Brokaw Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brokaw.com

