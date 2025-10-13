World's Largest AI-in-Projects Study Reveals: Artificial Intelligence Is Revolutionizing How $48 Trillion in Projects Are Delivered

The 2025 Global AIPM Survey, the most comprehensive study of its kind, shows that organizations using AI are executing projects up to 25% faster and achieving measurable savings, marking a turning point in how transformation is led worldwide.

Artificial Intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept — it is transforming how the world builds, innovates, and delivers change. According to the 2025 Global AI in Project Management Survey — the world's largest research on the use of AI in projects — a profound shift is underway in how organizations execute and scale transformation.

Prof. Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez and Dr. Ricardo Viana Vargas

Conducted by Prof. Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez and Dr. Ricardo Viana Vargas, the study gathered insights from 870 professionals across 97 countries. The findings reveal that we are entering the Transformation Age — a new era where projects, powered by AI, are becoming the foundation of organizational and societal progress.

"The future of work is project-driven — and increasingly, it is AI-powered," says Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez. "AI should not be used just to cut costs, but to unlock human creativity and enable more meaningful, value-creating work."

AI adoption is accelerating rapidly: over 60% of professionals now use or experiment with AI tools, and more than half of organizations have integrated AI into project delivery. The impact is clear — early adopters report up to 25% faster project execution and measurable gains in forecasting, resource management, and risk reduction.

"AI will not replace project managers," adds Dr. Ricardo Viana Vargas. "It will empower them to lead transformation and drive measurable results."

With $48 trillion invested in projects globally each year, even small efficiency gains could generate trillions in value. The study also finds that cultural resistance and lack of trust have now overtaken technical barriers, proving that transformation depends as much on people as on technology.

AI is not just improving productivity — it is redefining leadership, work, and transformation.

Download the full white paper: https://get.pmairevolution.com/report-2025

About the Authors

Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez, author of the upcoming Powered by Projects: Leading Your Organization in the Transformation Age (Harvard Business Review Press, 2026), is a pioneer of the Project Economy concept and a leading voice on organizational transformation at scale.

Ricardo Vargas, author of Project Management Next Generation: The Pillars for Organizational Excellence (Wiley, 2022), is a global expert on strategy implementation and AI-driven transformation, having managed portfolios exceeding $20 billion in value worldwide.

For more information, visit AI-Driven Project Management Revolution at https://www.pmairevolution.com

