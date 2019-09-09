World's largest and most powerful Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer arrives at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The NMR will be used extensively by the Structural Biology Department at St. Jude using the most advanced technologies to tackle important biological systems with the goal to understand health and disease at the molecular and atomic level. It is the centerpiece of the department's expansion, which is being led by Charalampos "Babis" Kalodimos, Ph.D., department chair.

"This 1.1 GHz system provides unprecedented capabilities and opportunities for us to answer challenging biological questions," Kalodimos said. "It will be our most important tool to perform research in the area of dynamic molecular machines that are otherwise not amenable to other technologies."

With NMR technology, biological samples are placed inside the device's magnet, where they are bombarded with radio waves. This results in the emission of signals that are read by the spectrometer and translated into images, which provide a visual of how protein structures change and interact with other cellular molecules. Cells release signaling molecules that bind to receptors inside other cells that create changes. Abnormal messages can result in the creation of abnormal proteins that don't respond to normal cell signals and can grow unchecked. That growth is what causes cancer.

In addition to the NMR, Kalodimos has overseen other technological upgrades and enhancements to the department, which utilizes four frontline techniques to examine biomolecular structures: cryogenic electron microscopy and tomography, NMR spectroscopy, X-ray crystallography and single molecule imaging. Structural biologists combine the results from the use of each technique to understand the structures of complex biomolecular systems.

James R. Downing M.D., St. Jude president and CEO, said the addition of the NMR will significantly enhance the technological infrastructure within the Structural Biology Department.

"In our fight against pediatric cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases, it is imperative that we learn as much as possible about the basic relationships within cells and how those relationships affect the growth and also treatment of disease," Downing said. "Investments in state-of-the-art technology like this NMR spectrometer allow us to make scientific progress faster. Not only will we be able to use NMR technology to identify proteins that may be the root cause of cancer, but we can also see how those proteins are affected by our treatments. This could lead to major breakthroughs in our understanding of disease pathogenesis and therapeutic responses."

