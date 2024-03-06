World's Largest Biohacking Conference Celebrates 10th Anniversary in New Location -- Dallas, TX

Keynote Speakers Include Gabby Bernstein, Dr. Daniel Amen, Dr. Sara Gottfried, Joe Dispenza, Bryan Johnson & More

DALLAS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biohacking Conference is marking a big milestone in 2024 with its 10th anniversary celebration from May 30 through June 1. For the first time, the Conference will head to Dallas, TX, taking over the Sheraton Dallas Hotel with a 3-day event that pushes the boundaries of human potential and longevity around the theme, "Live Beyond 180."

10th Annual Biohacking Conference

Hosted by the "Father of Biohacking" Dave Asprey and Upgrade Labs, the highly acclaimed Biohacking Conference is the largest and most influential event of its kind. Ten years ago, Asprey hosted the first ever Biohacking Conference in a San Francisco bar. Now, a decade later, the Conference reigns as the premiere gathering for biohackers, longevity seekers and consumers interested in optimizing their biology for improved physical, mental, and spiritual performance, connecting them with the world's brightest minds to share knowledge, explore cutting-edge technologies, and empower individuals to become the CEOs of their own health.

Distinguished keynote speakers and featured presenters include Asprey, world-renowned spiritual leader Gabby Bernstein, double board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, physician-scientist gynecologist and hormone expert Dr. Sara Gottfried, New York Times bestselling author and lecturer Joe Dispenza, founder and CEO of Blueprint Bryan Johnson, renowned stem cell expert and scientist Christian Drapeau of STEMREGEN®, and many others. In addition, the Conference will feature over 60 experts including inspirational keynote speakers and intimate breakout sessions.

The most popular attraction of the Biohacking Conference every year is the "Biohacking Wonderland," where over 100 exhibiting partners will showcase cutting-edge technologies and the latest innovations from healthy food, footwear, frequencies, and much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience cold immersion tubs from Michael Phelps' Chilly GOAT, hyperbaric oxygen chambers with OxyHealth®, brain-mapping and neurofeedback, and the latest innovations in sauna technology from Sunlighten, to name a few.

"I'm no longer satisfied with living to only 180. I chose this year's theme, 'Live Beyond 180,' because we are not going to settle," says Asprey. "I started this Conference to bring together the world's brightest minds with a shared purpose to enable people to take control of their own biology to upgrade their health and performance. Now, 10 years later, we're pushing the envelope even further. Attendees will gain direct access to and knowledge from leaders at the forefronts of nutrition, fitness, neuroscience, stem cell activation, spiritual resilience, and beyond."

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Biohacking Conference – my ninth year in a row presenting on stage," says Jim Kwik, world's leading Brain Performance Coach and New York Times bestselling author of Limitless. "The caliber and number of health industry experts coming together to offer cutting-edge information and experiences can't be had anywhere else and it's why I've continued to make this a must-attend event every year."

Partners for the 10th Annual Biohacking Conference include Title Sponsor STEMREGEN®, Premiere Sponsors 528 Innovations and BrainTap ®, and additional exhibiting partners Oxy Health®, PureWave Technologies, Leela Quantum Tech®, E-FISH, Danger Coffee™, 40 Years of Zen, Ballancer® Pro, LumaFlex, Theraphi, AARC LED, Nick's Sticks, Magic Mind, Living Prana, and many more.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: BiohackingConference.com

About Upgrade Labs

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2021, Upgrade Labs is the world's first Human Upgrade™ Center and brainchild of Dave Asprey, founder of Bulletproof® Coffee and Father of Biohacking. Biohacking \ ˈbī- ō- ˌha- kiNG \ noun, the art and science of using technology and the environment around you in order to have full control of your biology. Upgrade Labs, the premiere biohacking center, helps members reach their highest level of physical, cognitive and cellular performance through proprietary technologies. Each location offers services that help members become smarter, faster & stronger, resulting in a more rejuvenated & resilient version of themselves. The services offered help members spend less time exercising, decrease recovery times, and retain higher levels of concentration and tranquility. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and expert Biohacker Technicians, Upgrade Labs helps its members live their lives to the fullest potential. Membership packages are available and include a tailored selection of services. For more information, please visit https://www.upgradelabs.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Stanton & Company

Ashley Beenen

[email protected]

SOURCE Biohacking Conference