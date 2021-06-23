World's Largest Breaking Competition, Red Bull BC One, Announces Dates For 2021 Return To USA

In celebration of breaking's roots, Red Bull BC One kicks off in New York City, the birthplace of hip hop and breaking, on July 24th. City-specific stories throughout the month pay homage to the rich history and legendary figures who paved the way for today's B-Boys and B-Girls at a unique moment in breaking's trajectory with its recognition as an official competitive sport taking over international headlines.

Red Bull BC One All Star Neguin, who splits his time between New York and Brazil, emphasizes how this year's event has a different energy: "Bringing Red Bull BC One back to New York City, the foundation of our culture, gives the community a chance to embrace the scene's transformation while honoring the legacy of those who came before."

Expanding on the past three years of hosting B-Girl cyphers, this year will feature a dedicated night for the final B-Girl battle, which audiences can watch live on Red Bull BC One YouTube, Facebook and Red Bull TV on August 21st. Logistx, the youngest member of the Red Bull BC One All Stars notes, "I'm excited that the increased female representation in breaking is reflected at every Red Bull BC One cypher in the US, all the way to the National Finals with a full 16 B-Girl bracket. It continues to affirm that B-Girls deserve to be highlighted in battles and can compete at a high-level just like B-Boys."

Following regional cyphers, the legendary Red Bull BC One USA Camp will be hosted in Orlando commencing Friday, August 20th. Camp will feature three days of educational dance programming to provide a platform for the dance community to unite and celebrate. Breakers and dance enthusiasts alike are invited to take part in workshops, panels, and competitions led by world-class dancers as well as members of the elite Red Bull BC One All Stars: Logistx, Victor, RoxRite, Ronnie, Neguin, and more.

Camp will conclude with the Red Bull BC One National Final featuring a full day of B-Boy and B-Girl cyphers that will determine who will represent the U.S. at the World Final taking place in Gdańsk, Poland, on November 5 - 6.

RED BULL BC ONE U.S. SCHEDULE

Visit the website for detailed information on tickets and attendance details per stop. Due to the current landscape and to prioritize the health and safety of all involved, recommendations and requirements from state, county, local level government and health authorities will be enforced.

New York, LA, Boston, and Houston City Cyphers will be available to watch via VOD across the Red Bull BC One YouTube, Facebook, and Red Bull TV channels 24-hours after the event. Tune in to the Red Bull BC One National Final as they are streamed live from Orlando with the B-Girl Final on August 21st and the B-Boy Final on the 22nd across the Red Bull BC One channels and Red Bull TV.

On Saturday, June 26th at 9AM PDT fans can tune into the Red Bull BC One E-Battle Final, the virtual rendition of the world's biggest breaking competition, for a taste of the competition's energy at https://www.redbull.com/int-en/events/bcone-ebattle/

For more information about individual cyphers, exhibitions, workshops, and tickets check out the Red Bull BC One website and be sure to follow @RedBullBCOne on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

