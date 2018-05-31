World's Largest Car Rental Company Contributes More Than $60 Million Annually to Kansas City Economy

Today, Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries operate more than 9,900 fully staffed airport and neighborhood offices worldwide, including 50 locations in the metropolitan Kansas City area alone. In fact, two new local Enterprise Rent-A-Car locations recently opened: Martin City at 13700 Wyandotte St., and in the Legends area at 1801 N. 100 Terrace.

"We have served the people of Kansas City for more than 40 years, delivering exceptional customer service and driving tremendous growth across the region," said Michelle Kay, Vice President and General Manager for Enterprise Holdings. "And that includes the Kansas City International Airport, where we've increased market share by 10 percent in just the last three years."

Every year, Enterprise Holdings – as an industry leader and a key part of the region's transportation infrastructure – contributes more than $60 million to the local economy:

More than $32 million to support dealerships, vendors and local collision repair centers, including $3.3 million spent with diverse suppliers;

Sustainable Mobility

In addition to car rental, Enterprise's intuitive neighborhood business model also features a wide variety of sustainable mobility options, including retail car sales, fleet management, exotic car rental, and carsharing. As a result, Enterprise has partnered with Group Nine's science and innovation brand, Seeker, as well as Discovery's Science Channel on a new " Move Forward" campaign that explores how innovators are using transportation technology to improve modern cities, including the Kansas City metropolitan area.

For example, Enterprise Rideshare's vanpooling service offers one of the most cost-effective transportation and commuting solutions available today. Currently, more than 20 Kansas City area employers are taking advantage of Enterprise Rideshare services – including Hallmark Cards, the National Weather Service, Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leavenworth.

In fact, the KCnext news hub recently highlighted the many benefits of vanpooling services like Enterprise Rideshare. Vanpooling not only complements RideshareKC 's efforts to provide immediate commuter resources for both individuals and employers, but also supports the city's long-term plan to double the number of jobs accessible by transit with funding from a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant from the United States Department of Transportation.

The growth of the Kansas City region likewise has contributed to a surge in demand for Enterprise Truck Rental, which provides an extensive inventory of commercial trucks, moving trucks, vans and towing services to meet customers' on-demand rental needs. Enterprise's first local truck rental location opened last year at 700 North Rogers Road in Olathe, Kansas.

"Enterprise Holdings consistently steps up and delivers for Kansas City businesses," said Joe Reardon, CEO, Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. "We can always count on Enterprise to help make our city a great place to do business."

Corporate Citizenship and Responsibility

Enterprise Holdings not only is a member of the Chamber of Commerce, but also the Kansas City Area Development Council, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Kansas City Chapter of the Global Business Travel Association, and Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

In late 2016, Enterprise's philanthropic arm announced a large donation aimed at fighting hunger around the globe. The program – called Fill Your Tank – celebrated the company's 60th anniversary by providing $60 million to address food insecurity. As part of this initiative, more than $35,000 in donations were allocated by the Enterprise Holdings Foundation to such local charities as Harvesters Food Bank, St. Joseph Family Services and Jewish Family Services in Overland Park.

"For many years, Enterprise Holdings has generously shared its success with the Kansas City community," said Brent Stewart, President & CEO, United Way of Greater Kansas City. "As a large local corporate donor to the United Way of Greater Kansas City – and the tenth largest giver to United Way globally – Enterprise continues to play an important role in funding our city's most vital nonprofit organizations."

For more information about Enterprise Holdings, visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, together offer a total transportation solution, including extensive car rental and carsharing services, truck rental, corporate fleet management and retail car sales. Combined, these businesses accounted for more than $22.3 billion in revenue and owned nearly 1.9 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2017. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies, and among all North American car rental companies, it has the lowest leverage ratio and is the only one with an investment-grade rating. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies. Enterprise Holdings accounts for the largest airport market share in the U.S.

