World's Largest Digital Currency Data Center Commences Operations

"The start of operations is a key milestone towards the Massena site reaching its full capacity," said Coinmint spokesman, Kyle Carlton. "The area's citizens and its hydroelectric power- a green alternative to the less sustainable energies used at other digital asset infrastructure data centers- were the catalyst for our move and will be foundational assets for continued expansion. The reduced electricity costs will enable us to compete in the rapidly emerging digital currency global marketplace."

Operations are underway at the former Alcoa East Facility complex, and are projected to be at full capacity within the next 12 months.

The North Country Data Center Corporation operates 24/7, 365 days of the year, employing security personnel, IT technicians, electricians, installers and operational staff.

"We in Massena, would like to welcome Coinmint to our town," said Steve O'Shaughnessy, Massena Town Supervisor. "The thought of 150 jobs and revitalization of the Alcoa East Facility is exciting and what we have been working for. We are ready to provide any assistance we can to move this project to its full potential."

To learn more about the economic development being fueled by Coinmint's revitalization of the Alcoa East Facility, please visit coinmint.io.

Media Contact

Oluwa Falodun

oluwa@clarity.pr

646.934.6924

About Coinmint

Coinmint designs, builds and manages large-scale, secure and sustainable data centers. Since 2016, these centers have focused on the production of efficient computational processing power (or hash rate) as well as the creation of digital asset infrastructure - principally in the form of Bitcoin and other leading digital currencies. In 2017, Coinmint acquired the Alcoa East Facility to supply its 435 Megawatt mining center, making it the world's largest digital currency data processor, based on capacity. Find out more at www.coinmint.io

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-largest-digital-currency-data-center-commences-operations-300659812.html

SOURCE Coinmint

Related Links

https://www.coinmint.io

