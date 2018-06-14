World's Largest Doritos Released To The Wild: Jurassic Doritos In Partnership With Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ahead of the film's domestic release on June 22, Doritos has brought to life what some have only imagined — a snack as bold and intimidating as the most astonishing dinosaurs created by Dr. Henry Wu (played by BD Wong). As the visionary mind behind the Indoraptor, Dr. Wu is no newcomer to the creation of scientific breakthroughs. In his latest endeavor, Dr. Wu, the story goes, has merged Doritos and dinosaur DNA to create limited-edition Jurassic Doritos — massive chips available in the iconic Nacho Cheese flavor. The giant chips — almost 18 times the size of an ordinary Doritos tortilla chip — will hatch from dinosaur eggs, shipped in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom prop-replica crates.

In an exclusive Doritos-produced trailer, BD Wong, tongue-in-cheek and channeling his character Dr. Wu, said, "I was right. The Doritos and dinosaur DNA are completely integrated," as he tries to prevent his overeager lab assistant from devouring the first successfully hatched Jurassic Doritos chip. Click here to view the full trailer.

For a chance to adopt a Jurassic Doritos chip, fans can tweet @Doritos with #JurassicDoritos #entry…before they go extinct. Fans can also adopt one of the extremely rare Jurassic Doritos by bidding in an auction on JurassicDoritos.com starting now and ending on June 21. The entire winning bid will go to the American Red Cross to help people affected by the volcanic events in Hawaii, where many scenes from the Jurassic World films were shot.

The partnership extends further with seven flavors of specially marked Doritos with custom Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom packaging and a Jurassic-themed interactive website. Consumers can enter on-pack codes at doritos.com to explore a digital Isla Nublar and rescue dinosaurs. More plays unlock more of the island and additional premium prizes. Five lucky players will win a grand prize trip to Costa Rica. Fans can purchase the custom bags in-store or on Amazon.com/Doritos or Walmart.com while supplies last.

"The Jurassic World series is bold and exciting, similar to what we strive to bring our fans through Doritos snacks," said Rachel Ferdinando, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "This collaboration across film entertainment, the limited-edition Jurassic Doritos and an immersive digital engagement will give fans a new and awesome way to experience Doritos snacks."

About Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

It's been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who's still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Stars Pratt and Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. They are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), the epic action-adventure is written by Jurassic World's director, Trevorrow, and its co-writer, Derek Connolly. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this stunning installment. Belén Atienza joins the team as a producer. www.jurassicworld.com

