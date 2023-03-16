World's Largest Food Truck Designer, Premier Food Trucks, Converts City Bus to Mobile Food Market For Eskenazi Health - Promoting Culinary Education and On-the-Go Healthy Nutrition

BUNNELL, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Food Trucks (PFT) proudly unveiled its latest manufacturing project with a fully converted and retrofitted city bus set to mobilize and promote good eating habits. After completely gutting and rebuilding the original bus, PFT added custom shelving units, fridges, freezers, an oven, and ample storage space for edible goods. The final build was completed with PFT's signature custom-designed brand art, and printed vinyl wrap, to help Eskenazi Health promote its company goals.

Exterior Conversion For This Mobile Farmers Market Interior Conversion For This Mobile Farmers Market

"Food trucks are usually grouped into a single category – mobile restaurants – so that's why we were especially happy and excited to break the mold with this new build," said Jordan Schild, President and PFT co-owner. "The design allowed us to expand the idea of what food trucks can do. Our client has very specific plans, including using the unit to sell fresh produce, give instructional cooking tutorials, and educate people on healthy eating. That's a much different series of objections than for a typical food truck – making this more of a mobile teaching kitchen than a restaurant. So, it was a great project overall to let us showcase our innovation and expand on what a food truck can be. We look forward to creating other new builds like this, helping businesses grow in a wide variety of creatively mobile ways."

The food truck industry is expected to continue growing exponentially, especially with the addition of major corporations who are joining the legions of single owner/operators. PFT is proud to help owners/operators of all types get the best start they can, with custom-designed trucks perfectly tailored to suit their needs. And for the new owner/operator, PFT's customer service team is happy to help advise on some of the initial business hurdles, like navigating local laws, regulations, and permits needed to operate.

