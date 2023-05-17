World's Largest Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Completes Successful Year of Trials

News provided by

First Mode

17 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Proof-of-concept mining haul truck performs to all testing benchmarks, proving itself as a viable zero emission alternative to diesel

LONDON and SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest zero-emission haul truck, designed and built by First Mode in partnership with Anglo American, has successfully completed its mission to demonstrate the potential of zero emission haulage after one full year of operational trials. The proof-of-concept mining truck is a critical technology in heavy industry's efforts to reduce its reliance on diesel and other fossil fuels.

Continue Reading
The proof-of-concept hydrogen powered ultra-class mine haul truck at Anglo American's Mogalakwena Platinum Group Metals mine in South Africa. The truck has successfully completed its mission to demonstrate the potential of zero emission haulage after one full year of operational trials. Image courtesy of Anglo American.
The proof-of-concept hydrogen powered ultra-class mine haul truck at Anglo American's Mogalakwena Platinum Group Metals mine in South Africa. The truck has successfully completed its mission to demonstrate the potential of zero emission haulage after one full year of operational trials. Image courtesy of Anglo American.

"In May 2022, First Mode achieved what many thought impossible with the world's first and world's largest hydrogen-fueled haul truck," said Julian Soles, CEO of First Mode. "The truck's tremendous success is undisputed, having exceeded performance on all significant tests, including travel speed and payload. We are also extremely proud to report zero safety incidents or downtime associated with the program. Our proof-of-concept demonstrates not only the feasibility, but also the urgent need to scale our nuGen™ Haulage Solution to help the mining industry reduce its reliance on diesel."

In 2019, First Mode partnered with Anglo American to study potential pathways to decarbonizing the mining company's existing fleet of ultra-class haul trucks. The resulting nuGen™ Haulage Solution replaces all diesel components of the haulage ecosystem, including vehicle powerplant, refueling system, fuel storage infrastructure, and fuel production. The proof-of-concept truck made its debut May 6, 2022 at Anglo American's Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) mine site in Mogalakwena, South Africa.

Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American's PGMs business, commented, "We are proud to have played host to this world-first technology. We recognise that replacing our diesel haul trucks with a zero-emission alternative is central to our ability to deliver carbon neutral mining, with the potential to also offer broader operating performance benefits. We look forward to seeing the next generation model in action."

The truck's performance at an active mine site is a testament to the engineering innovation and technical viability of the nuGen™ Haulage Solution. During its year of operation, the truck's accomplishments included:

  • Achieved zero-emission haulage. A vehicle this size powered by a combination of hydrogen fuel cells and batteries had never been built before. To-date, the proof-of-concept truck has logged a total of 1,245 hours and consistently delivered peak power output of two megawatts.
  • Introduced into mixed commercial fleet. The truck reached a significant milestone when it completed initial commissioning and operator training, and was introduced into the mine's commercial fleet operations, including ore and waste haulage activities, alongside diesel vehicles.
  • Demonstrated performance parity with diesel trucks. Operating under typical mining conditions, the truck demonstrated full payload capacity of 300 tonnes during pit runs, achieving performance parity with its diesel counterparts, while its increased efficiency allowed for high operational speeds with the same power. Pit runs included loading under a 100-tonne-capacity shovel, climbing a 10% grade fully loaded, and traveling a typical haul route distance of 11 kilometers before successfully dumping loads into the crusher.
  • Analyzed data and optimizations. The software system has captured six terabytes of data that is critical for system optimization for improved performance, maintainability, reliability, cost, and safety; and informing future design. These learnings are already being integrated into First Mode's next generation nuGen™ powerplant, which will be deployed at the First Mode Proving Grounds in Centralia, Washington, USA.

First Mode is now focused on scaling and commercializing the nuGen™ Haulage Solution. Next generation powerplants, refueling systems, and infrastructure are being built and tested at First Mode's engineering and development facilities in Seattle, which include a 45,000-square-foot manufacturing facility slated to come online later this year. These systems will be demonstrated on Komatsu 930E and 830E platforms at First Mode's Proving Grounds starting in early 2024.

About First Mode
First Mode is a global carbon reduction company developing creative, clean energy solutions for heavy industry's toughest problems. We started by removing the diesel engine from a colossal mining truck and replacing it with a hybrid hydrogen and battery powerplant. A world-first, and the world's largest. But we're not stopping there. We are also working on providing critical mine site infrastructure for hydrogen production, hydrogen refueling, and battery recharging. Today, we're starting at the source, the mining industry, and tomorrow the larger supply chain, to completely eliminate the use of diesel and speed the clean energy transition. www.firstmode.com

SOURCE First Mode

Also from this source

First Mode Secures $200 Million in Funding from Anglo American and Combines with nuGen Team

First Mode Secures $200 Million in Funding from Anglo American and Combines with nuGen Team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.