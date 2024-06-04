World's Largest Liver Disease-Focused Registry Surpasses 400,000 Patient Enrollment Milestone

Target RWE's liver disease real-world registry, TARGET-LD, includes more than 15 million months of patient follow-up – enabling the analysis of disease progression across many liver complications and patient types

DURHAM, N.C., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-world evidence leader, Target RWE, today announced its liver disease registry TARGET-LD has exceeded 400,000 enrolled patients – significantly expanding the breadth and depth of real-world data for liver disease research.

With more than 15 million months of patient follow-up, TARGET-LD captures longitudinal real-world data on patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), cirrhosis, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), chronic hepatitis B (HBV), and other liver diseases.

"We are at an exciting moment in advancing care for patients with liver disease and TARGET-LD will be instrumental in driving this progress. With long-term follow-up data including hard clinical endpoints and non-invasive markers of disease progression in this continually expanding study population, we can answer critical questions on disease progression and better analyze the impact of various comorbidities, new medications, and genetic factors on liver disease outcomes," said Michael W. Fried, MD, FAASLD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "These deeply curated, longitudinal data will enable our partners to develop more targeted and effective treatment strategies, improving the lives of patients with liver diseases."

Target RWE launched the expanded TARGET-LD registry in 2022 to support its strategic partnership with the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) and the Cirrhosis Quality Collaborative (CQC) initiative. TARGET-LD reached 75,000+ enrolled patients in November 2023, including more than 30,000 patients with MASLD.

TARGET-LD has enriched the company's notably published nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cohort, TARGET-NASH, which has a high percentage of patients with liver biopsies, patient-reported outcome measures, and biospecimen samples.

Representatives from Target RWE will be attending the 2024 European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress, June 5-8 in Milan, Italy to support new TARGET-NASH research titled:

Real-world use of Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists in patients with MASLD: A cross-sectional analysis from TARGET- NASH

A prospective assessment of disease progression impact on patient-reported outcomes in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease

In addition to EASL 2024, a new TARGET-NASH study in the American Journal of Gastroenterology was recently published and found that the new nomenclature is highly concordant with the TARGET-NASH prior pragmatic definitions with 99% of patients enrolled in TARGET-NASH meeting the new MASLD diagnostic criteria. The publication is titled "High Concordance Between Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease in the TARGET-NASH Real-World Cohort."

