World's Largest Manufacturer of Rapid Antigen Tests Acquires California-based Pacific PPE Corporation

3PE specializes in the development and manufacturing of best-in-class, ergonomically designed N95 particulate respirators using the highest quality materials and fully automated processes. The company is currently manufacturing several models, including two CDC NIOSH certified N95 respirator models from its facility in Pomona, California. Each of 3PE's products have passed the FFP2 grade respirator tests at BSI, the national standards body of the United Kingdom. The company is also in the process of filing the 510(k) premarket notification for FDA clearance to manufacture and market 3-ply medical masks in the United States.

In addition to supporting 3PE's efforts to substantially increase production capacity in the United States, Innova also plans to localize manufacturing of the PPE products in international markets, including potential manufacturing in the U.K., continental Europe, Asia, and other regions, as part of Innova's effort to provide global customers with a secure supply of high-quality respiratory masks at a competitive cost.

"This acquisition demonstrates Innova's continued commitment to helping the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic," said Daniel Elliott, President and CEO of Innova Medical Group. "We are very proud of the quality of 3PE's products and we are confident that our proven ability to scale production of medical devices will enable these comfortable masks to be available globally at an affordable price point to help protect lives and prevent further spread of COVID-19 and other air-borne viruses causing infectious diseases."

About Innova Medical Group, Inc.

Innova Medical Group, Inc. delivers better global health outcomes with its deep expertise in testing, unique offerings in diagnostic medical devices and services that help tackle some of the world's most challenging healthcare problems. Innova specializes in innovative screening, testing and diagnostics for cancer, heart disease, arterial calcification, stroke and virus detection focused on infectious disease. In response to the global pandemic, Innova developed an end-to-end ecosystem of rapid diagnostic and screening tests, along with digital reporting and tracing applications to help organizations manage the COVID-19 crisis. www.innovamedgroup.com

About Pacific PPE Corporation

Based in Pomona, CA, Pacific PPE Corporation specializes in the development and manufacture of ergonomically designed respirators using top quality materials and automated processes. The company's focus is on bringing the best quality respirators and masks to healthcare workers and the public at affordable prices. All of Pacific PPE's products have passed the FFP2 grade respirator tests at BSI. www.3peco.com

