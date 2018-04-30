World's Largest Masturbation Survey Uncovers How Traditional Views of Masculinity Prevent Men from Having Fulfilling Sex Lives & Relationships

Most men don't see themselves as traditionally "manly"

The survey, which asked Americans to evaluate which characteristics they believe men in their country value, found approximately 90 percent of Americans think men value traditionally "manly traits" like physical strength, aggression, assertiveness and being the main breadwinner. However, when asking men what they actually value, the results found that men are more comfortable talking about their feelings and connecting with others, and less comfortable being aggressive, than Americans realize.

Eighty-eight percent of men claim to be in touch with their emotions, but only 54 percent of Americans think this is important to men in their country.

this is important to men in their country. Seventy-seven percent are comfortable talking about their feelings or personal challenges with others, but only 51 percent of Americans surveyed think this is true of American men.

The survey results also revealed men's feelings towards progressive social issues, including:

Gender equality in the workplace – 94 percent of men value gender equality in the workplace, but only 64 percent of Americans realize men do.

– 94 percent of men value gender equality in the workplace, but only 64 percent of Americans realize men do. Care about social issues – 83 percent of men care about social issues, but only 72 percent of Americans realize men do.

– 83 percent of men care about social issues, but only 72 percent of Americans realize men do. Comfort with different sexual orientations – 80 percent of men are comfortable interacting with people of all sexual orientations, but only 56 percent of Americans realize men are.

– 80 percent of men are comfortable interacting with people of all sexual orientations, but only 56 percent of Americans realize men are. Americans underestimated these progressive social values by as much as 30 percent.

Stereotypes of "manliness" pervade into sexuality and relationships

Stereotypes about what men value create misconceptions about sexuality and masturbation. Americans underestimate how many men and women masturbate by about 9-10 percent.

Ninety-two percent of American men masturbate but Americans only think 83 percent of men do; and, 76 percent of American women masturbate but Americans only think 66 percent of women do.

Eighty percent of men who have used sex toys say they are useful for improving their masturbation experience but only 53 percent of Americans think sex toys are useful for men.

Most American men – 75 percent – are open to trying new sexual experiences and 53 percent are open to using a sex toy.

On a global level, the survey found that 78 percent of adultsi in the world masturbate yet respondents across each country underestimated the number of people who take part in self-pleasure by an average of 11 percent.

Problematic implications for societies reinforcing outdated gender stereotypes

Due to these misconceptions of masculinity, men often end up behaving in ways intended to impress or fit in with what men perceive as the gender norm.

"It's important we realize being empathetic and open to the needs of yourself and those around you isn't weak or taboo, but rather a necessity to break down social stigmas and allow everyone to be their authentic selves," says Dr. Chris Donaghue, PhD, LCSW, CST, ACS, licensed sex therapist and TENGA brand ambassador. "These social stereotypes tell men to disconnect from their emotions, objectify women and resolve conflicts through violence which, as we've seen, end up hurting men and women at large, on a global level."

Men are a lot more "feeling" than stereotypes may lead us to think. To encourage men to have the confidence and courage to "Feel More" openly, TENGA is encouraging men to initiate conversations with their partners so they are empowered to "Feel More" for the betterment of themselves and society during Masturbation May and beyond. By fostering an environment where sexuality is mainstream, TENGA aims to combat negative stereotypes about gender norms and sexuality misperceptions that are often harmful.

Men who "Feel More" are emerging and it is what society needs

About 56 percent of American men, 46 percent of British men and 40 percent of German men "Feel More." Of the American men, 50 percent of Baby Boomers, 62 percent of Gen Xers and 59 percent of Millennials were men who "Feel More." For the purposes of this study, men who "Feel More" were defined as more open with feelings and desires and more empathetic and inclusive of others.

About 91 percent of respondents interested in male partners said their ideal man is in touch with his and others' emotions, is comfortable discussing mental health (90%) and talking about sex (88%), caring of social issues (86%) and comfortable interacting with people of all sexual orientations (83%).

Compared to this ideal man, the same respondents said their current male partners are much less likely to have these traits – 12 percent less, on average.

The survey revealed men are already moving in this direction with many benefits to being a man who "Feels More," including:

A better relationship with their partner: the emotional connection with partners is 20 percent better on average.

the emotional connection with partners is 20 percent better on average. More self- and body- confidence: 63 percent of men who "Feel More" have high levels of self-confidence vs. 54 percent of other men; that means they are 8 percent more likely to think they have a beautiful body.

63 percent of men who "Feel More" have high levels of self-confidence vs. 54 percent of other men; that means they are 8 percent more likely to think they have a beautiful body. Overall higher levels of happiness: 45 percent of men who "Feel More" strongly agree that they are happy with their lives vs. 29 percent of other men.

45 percent of men who "Feel More" strongly agree that they are happy with their lives vs. 29 percent of other men. A better sex life: the quality and frequency of their sex, masturbation and orgasms are 20 percent better, on average than other man. They are also 18 percent more sexually satisfied with their partners.

the quality and frequency of their sex, masturbation and orgasms are 20 percent better, on average than other man. They are also 18 percent more sexually satisfied with their partners. Better overall health: 89 percent of men who "Feel More" say they have good overall health vs. 81 percent of other men; they are also 11 percent more likely to belong to a gym.

Men who "Feel More" are 11 percent more likely to masturbate more than once per month, and are more open to using sex toys by 23 percent.

Open communication, honesty within relationships could offset misperceptions

While there may still be challenges to fostering environments where individuals, mainly men, can "Feel More" and pursue connections they value, there are already pathways forming. Forty-seven percent of Americans believe society would benefit if people were more open to discussing sexual topics. Men who "Feel More" are already clearing the way for better communication in relationships – 55 percent of "Feel More" men discuss masturbation and sexual needs with their partners versus only 32 percent of other men. This is what their partners want – American respondents ranked honesty, trustworthiness and intelligence as the most important traits for their "ideal" man – similar to those around the world. In fact, 12 of the 18 countries surveyed selected honesty as the most preferred trait in an ideal male partner.

Based on the survey results, TENGA encourages men to "Feel More" by being open with their emotions, empathetic toward others and forthcoming about masturbation and sexual patterns within relationships. TENGA believes masturbation should be an accepted and important part of sex and sexuality, and aims to further cultural acceptance and elevate the conversation around gender dynamics and healthy sexual relationships on a global-scale by encouraging an open dialogue between significant others, family and close friends.

Eddie Marklew, Global Marketing Manager at TENGA, says, "Masturbation is not always meant to imitate or replace sexual exchange, but it can create a more fun and beneficial experience, especially among partners, leading to more satisfaction with that partner and in general. By understanding behaviors and attitudes toward masturbation, we hope to evolve the discussion around self-pleasure from secretive to celebratory, enabling our users to bring the best tools to the party."

The State of Masturbation Around the World

Other key findings from the survey include:

Fifty-three percent of American men are open to using a sex toy on himself and 71 percent are open to using one on his partner.

People in the United States who have used sex toys report being more satisfied with their sex life across all metrics, but especially when looking at quality (82 percent vs. 55 percent) and frequency (78 percent vs. 55 percent) of masturbation.

who have used sex toys report being more satisfied with their sex life across all metrics, but especially when looking at quality (82 percent vs. 55 percent) and frequency (78 percent vs. 55 percent) of masturbation. 78 percent of adults in the world masturbate, including: 96 percent of British men, 93 percent of German men, and 92 percent of American men; 78 percent of British women, 76 percent of German women, and 76 percent of American women. i

Only 18 percent of respondents in the United States , 15 percent in the United Kingdom and 11 percent in Germany feel it is important to talk about masturbation with people they are close with.

, 15 percent in the and 11 percent in feel it is important to talk about masturbation with people they are close with. Of the countries surveyed, India , Mexico and Brazil are ranked highest for sex life satisfaction.

, and are ranked highest for sex life satisfaction. Fifty-seven percent of younger Millennials (18-24 years-old) masturbate weekly, more likely than any other age group.

Of those who masturbate, gay and bisexual individuals are 20 percent more likely to masturbate weekly than heterosexual individuals.

The average age in which people begin masturbating varies slightly by country: 15.2 in the United States , 15.3 in the UK and 15.8 in Germany .

For the full TENGA 2018 Global Self-Pleasure Report findings as well as infographics and supporting assets, visit feelmore.global. To learn more about TENGA, visit tenga-global.com, or shop online at usstore.tenga-global.com.

About the TENGA 2018 Global Self-Pleasure Report

In partnership with PSB, TENGA surveyed 13,039 respondents ages 18-74 from 18 countries in February and March 2018 on their opinions related to sexuality, masturbation habits, masculinity, gender norms, society, personal relationships, values, general health and well-being. To ensure a representative sample of the 18-74 population in each market surveyed, PSB implemented fielding quotes and weighted final data to match the best available population statistics from each country on the basis of age and gender. The survey was fielded – and final data has been weighted – in accordance with global population demographics on the basis of age, gender, ethnicity and global region of residence. To learn more, visit feelmore.global.

About TENGA

TENGA is a line of adult novelty products for men, with a focus on non-obscene product design as a tool for safer, better pleasure. Since their release in 2005, TENGA has sold over 60 million units worldwide and is now highly regarded as one of the leaders in products for male pleasure in both adult and mainstream markets, and is the No. 1 brand of male masturbation products by units sold, selling over triple of their closest competitor. For further details, visit tenga-global.com.

About Dr. Chris Donaghue

TENGA Brand Ambassador Dr. Chris Donaghue is a Doctor of Clinical Sexology and Human Sexuality, Doctoral trained in Clinical Psychology, Licensed Clinical Therapist, and a Certified Sex Therapist. Dr. Donaghue specializes in individual and couples sex and marital therapy, as well as sexual compulsivity, sexual anorexia, sexual dysfunctions, and non-traditional sexuality, identities, and relationships. He is a member of American Association of Sex Counselors, Educators, and Therapists (AASECT) and the Society for the Scientific Study of Sexuality (SSSS).

i References to "globally" or "on a global level" indicates an average of the 18 countries studied within this survey

