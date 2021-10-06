World's Largest Product Discovery Platform for Retailers, RangeMe, Expands into Europe, Launching Across Benelux

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RangeMe announces its continued global expansion with the launch across the Benelux region as it branches into continental Europe. This expansion follows recent RangeMe launches in the UK and APAC earlier this year. Buyers at retailers across Europe can now source over 750,000 products and connect with more than 200,000 global suppliers to fill their shopping aisles and online stores with curated products meeting consumer demand.

"The Benelux region represents a powerful economic area in Europe with a strong, well-organized retail sector. It provides the perfect setting for us to launch RangeMe in Europe. Like in most countries, there is a significant shift to online and retailers will be keen to stay on top of the latest demands and trends. RangeMe will offer buyers a full spectrum of choice to service this shift to remain competitive and relevant for their customers and beyond." - Nicky Jackson, Founder & CEO, RangeMe

Buyers at health and wellness retailer Holland & Barrett are currently partnering with RangeMe as they seek the latest products for their customer base.

Suppliers already on RangeMe will immediately be available to European retailers, as they are to U.S., Canada, UK and APAC retailers. RangeMe invites suppliers not on the platform to register at: https://app.rangeme.com/suppliers/signup

RangeMe first launched in 2014 and is used today by nearly 15,000 retailers in the U.S., including Walmart, Sephora, Walgreens, Petco, 7-Eleven and Albertsons. It has quickly established itself as the industry leader for retail product discovery and sourcing by becoming the world's largest source of brands and products purchased by buyers in the U.S.

RangeMe has become the global online platform where retailers and suppliers can discover, connect, and grow their business. Suppliers can showcase their range, bring new products to market, increase brand visibility, and grow sales, while buyers use RangeMe to discover new products, search trends, and communicate directly with brands.

RangeMe helps retailers and their buying teams scale product sourcing efforts with streamlined submissions, simplified discovery tools, and the industry standard digital sell sheet. RangeMe lets buyers filter searches to find brands meeting exact sourcing needs, enables seamless connectivity and collaboration with suppliers, and provides curated collections to help identify and understand category trends and emerging brands.

"The Benelux region represents a powerful economic area in Europe with a strong, well-organized retail sector. It provides the perfect setting for us to launch RangeMe in Europe. Moreover, like in most countries, there is a significant shift to online and retailers will be keen to stay on top of the latest demands and trends. RangeMe will offer buyers a full spectrum of choice to service this shift to remain competitive and relevant for their customers and beyond," said Nicky Jackson, Founder and CEO of RangeMe. "We will pick up the heavy lifting for buyers and present the global product market opportunity in one screen."

"We have grown by virtue of being relevant to our customers over time, around the world. Our customers trust us to offer the widest range of products that meet the highest standards, and we do this day in, day out. Through RangeMe, our buyers will be able to provide products for a wider audience. We want to offer the latest products on our shelves quickly and, with our sustainability agenda in mind, we want to source locally. Additionally, we will quickly scale our buying operations through the platform by reducing the friction and time to get more products on our shelves," added Marc Estourgie, Managing Director, Holland & Barrett Benelux.

John van der Valk, CEO Europe at RangeMe commented, "This is an exciting development for retailers and suppliers across Europe. Retailers now have access to the latest technology to engage with buyers anywhere seamlessly to drive positive outcomes, faster. Great to have Holland & Barrett adopt RangeMe and it bodes well for our launch and expansion across the Benelux region and further into European markets."

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. It has offices in the US, UK, Australia and the Netherlands. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers.

About Holland & Barrett

Holland & Barrett is one of the world's leading health and wellness retailers and the largest in Europe, supplying its customers with a wide range of vitamins, minerals, health supplements, specialist foods and natural beauty products. Holland & Barrett currently operates more than 1,600 stores across the world, of which over 800 in the UK and Ireland, as well as a rapidly expanding e-commerce business. All Holland & Barrett colleagues are highly trained in nutrition and supplements, able to advise customers on their individual needs.

