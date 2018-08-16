World's Largest Real Estate Portal Network, ListGlobally, Expands into North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ListGlobally, the world's largest online real estate portal network, announced today the expansion of its reach into the North American real estate market following nearly a decade of success working with real estate partners in Europe. ListGlobally is partnering with several of the nation's top residential brokerages, the first of which include leading California firms, Willis Allen and Alain Pinel Realtors, to provide global consumers with access to premium properties throughout the country.

ListGlobally syndicates property listings across 120 leading real estate sites in more than 60 countries. The portal's growing presence across North America makes it easier than ever for real estate professionals to harness international spending power, as foreign buyers and investors increasingly seek properties in the United States. Agents and brokers simply provide their properties directly to ListGlobally, these listings are then automatically translated into 16 languages and published on top-ranking real estate websites for each region, maximizing the visibility of listings among the most affluent buyers worldwide.

"ListGlobally has been working with top brokerages across Western Europe for years and our priority with this expansion is to provide North American real estate professionals with as much exposure for their listings as possible," said Byron Burley, president of ListGlobally North America and Oceania. "With increased foreign buyer property taxes and limitations on international investment in places like Canada and Australia, the U.S. is seeing a significant uptick in interest from international buyers. We look forward to partnering with Willis Allen and Alain Pinel to offer unmatched service in one of the most active real estate markets in the country."

With approximately 1,450,000 U.S. property listings, ListGlobally is providing buyers around the world with the local expertise and a foundation for trust-building that will encourage a quicker path to purchase.

To maximize potential for clients by bridging the international gap, ListGlobally's listings are syndicated to the number one ranking portals in countries like China, India, France, Hong Kong and more.

About ListGlobally:

ListGlobally is the global leader in international property marketing, syndicating property listings across 120 leading portals in more than 60 countries, reaching an audience of over 216 million consumers. For more information, visit www.listglobally.com.

About Willis Allen:

Willis Allen Real Estate is one of San Diego County's oldest and most prestigious real estate firms and has been serving San Diego County since 1914. Find out more about Willis Allen at www.willisallen.com.

About Alain Pinel Realtors®:



Alain Pinel Realtors (APR) is the largest privately owned residential real estate company in Northern California and is consistently ranked among the top ten largest residential real estate firms in the United States based on closed-sales volume. Visit us at apr.com, china.apr.com, facebook.com/AlainPinelRealtors, and @AlainPinel.

