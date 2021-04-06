World's Largest Robotics Competition Returns: Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation to Host Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship 2021

During the live remote event, students in grades three through college will compete in timed, heart-pounding robotics competition matches with their custom-built robots. Like at past world championships, competitors will have the opportunity to see familiar faces, activities, and share the excitement of the event.

To ensure the safety of its robotics community due to the pandemic, this unique event will adapt to a virtual format. Typically, the annual VEX Robotics World Championship attracts more than 30,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than 70 nations.

"We have been inspired by our robotics community that has constantly innovated and problem-solved during this most challenging season. We are excited to host the first-ever remote robotics championship to recognize their resilience," said Dan Mantz, CEO of the REC Foundation. "While it's not possible to hold a large event because of the Covid-19 outbreak, teams will be able to safely compete remotely with other competitors from all over the world. Through the creative process of designing, building, and programming robots, students gain a wealth of technical knowledge and communication skills that will serve them well throughout their lives."

VEX Robotics Competition and VEX IQ Challenge teams have until April 18, 2021 to qualify for the World Championship. Working with their peers to build a robot to compete in this season's engineering game challenges at the regional, state, and national levels, teams have also adhered to safety guidelines at each of those levels, and as recommended by the REC Foundation. Competitors, teams, coaches, and parents have trained and competed to prepare for this world event.

"We are proud of all VEX Robotics competitors who through the ups and downs of the year still took on the challenge of participating in VEX Competitions. Your determination and perseverance show us that the leaders of tomorrow are truly remarkable. To the parents, mentors, and coaches, thank you," said Tony Norman, Co-Founder and Co-Inventor of VEX Robotics.

The REC Foundation's Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship 2021 is presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation. Other global sponsors that support the program year-round and this event include: Autodesk, Dell, Google, MathWorks, Microchip, NASA, Tesla, Texas Instruments, and VEX Robotics.

More information about the event can be found at vexworlds.com .

About the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation

The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation 's mission is to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on, affordable, and sustainable robotics engineering programs.

About VEX Robotics

VEX Robotics is a leading provider of educational and competitive robotics products to schools, universities, and robotics teams around the world. The VEX 123, GO, IQ, V5, V5 Workcell and VEXcode VR product lines span from elementary school all the way through college with accessible, scalable, and affordable robotics solutions. Beyond science and engineering principles, a VEX Robotics project encourages teamwork, leadership, and problem solving among groups. It allows educators to easily customize projects to meet the level of students' abilities as they inspire and prepare the STEM problem-solvers of tomorrow.

