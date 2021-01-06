World's Largest Selection of Exclusive Designer Fabrics & Wallpapers Now Available Online

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for home goods continues to surge, L.A. Design Concepts (LADC) is pleased to announce its selection of luxury fabrics and wallpapers is now the largest in the world. Typically accessed through an interior designer, these trade-only brands are now available in one spot direct to consumers across the country.

L.A. Design Concepts has an unrivaled online selection of 180,0000 designer fabric and designer wallpaper options that satisfy any style and application for home and commercial use. This includes:

Scalamandre Fabrics by Aldeco, Rhapsody Collection

100 luxury fabric brands, including Schumacher, Kravet, Scalamandre, Ralph Lauren and Lee Jofa

and Lee Jofa 50 luxury wallpaper brands, including Cole & Son, Scalamandre, Missoni, Groundworks and Fabricut

Boutique brands exclusively sold on L.A. Design Concepts, including Christopher Farr Cloth, Maya Romanoff , Peter Dunham , Jasper, Victoria Hagan , Osborne & Little, and Designers Guild

LADC made shopping this extensive selection a simple, fast and intuitive experience. Its groundbreaking color selection tool takes a mere three seconds to search thousands of styles to source precise colors, including searching by custom hues or matching a Pantone swatch.

This growing and groundbreaking inventory is spearheaded by founder Frank Keshishian, an interior designer with more than 30 years' experience.

"Fabrics and wallcoverings are such an easy and impactful way to update a space," says Frank. "However, luxury options were notoriously difficult to access. So, we partnered with trade-only manufacturers so any consumer can buy these exquisite products. Even better, we made it incredibly easy - and fun! - to shop."

For more interviews and high-resolution images, please contact Meghan Turner-Patel at [email protected]. If preferred, Meghan is available to produce a bylined article. She is a published writer, whose work has appeared in Traditional Home Magazine.

About L.A. Design Concepts (@ladesignconcepts)

Based in Los Angeles, L.A. Design Concepts is the only company that sells trade-only furniture, décor, lighting, rugs, textiles, wallcoverings and more direct to consumers and designers alike. The e-commerce launched in 2017 to create a place where anyone can shop the world's top manufacturers. Today, LADC is a multi-million-dollar business with a stellar reputation among its partners and consumers.

Contact: Patrick Santiago

Email address: [email protected]

Telephone number: 800-713-7278

Related Images

designer-fabrics-online.jpg

Designer Fabrics Online

Scalamandre Fabrics by Aldeco, Rhapsody Collection

Related Links

ladesignconcepts.com

SOURCE L.A. Design Concepts