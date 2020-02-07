World's Largest Sticker Store Launches History of Stickers Museum & Stickers: RePEELed in Innovative Brand Strategy

Moving through history from the 1700s, the museum features artifacts including a UK penny black stamp from 1840, an original decal vase from the 1800s, fruit crate labels from the 1910s, Wacky Packs stickers from 1974, a vintage Velvet Underground album with an Andy Warhol-designed banana sticker on the front and more.

Curated by Dave and Holly Combs, editors of the seminal sticker zine Peel Magazine , Stickers: RePEELed takes a look at the unifying art of stickers, bringing together hundreds of pieces of original sticker art from around the world. The exhibition includes works from artists including Shepard Fairey , who celebrated the 30th anniversary of his iconic Obey Giant sticker-turned-brand last year, Rodger Beck , Robots Will Kill , Matthew Hoffman and more.

StickerYou: The Store is the world's largest sticker store, and features a unique, 3-storey high stickerbombed design on the storefront, installed in collaboration with applied sciences giant 3M, a stickerbombed interior, a custom experience center where customers can touch and feel stickers and be inspired.

"The History of Stickers Museum and Stickers: RePEELed showcase StickerYou's deep knowledge of stickers and the impact they can have on business and personal expression," says StickerYou founder and CEO Andrew Witkin. "At StickerYou, we make what matters stick."

StickerYou

StickerYou is a global, e-commerce leader in custom-printed, die-cut products that empower businesses and consumers to create professional-grade materials for marketing, packaging, decor and personal expression. In 2019, StickerYou opened StickerYou: The Store, the company's first retail location in Toronto, Canada.

Founded in 2008, StickerYou used one machine and some coded software to offer customized designs to any sticker fan. Fast forward to today, and StickerYou is an influential e-commerce trendsetter, using proprietary die-cut technology to create customized stickers, decals, iron-ons, badges, patches, labels, magnets and more in orders of one- to hundreds of thousands.

