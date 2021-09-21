World's Largest Study of Commerce and Contracting Exposes Pandemic's Winners and Losers

Presenters will discuss the thrivers, survivors, and victims born from wrestling with challenges posed by the global pandemic, along with insights gleaned from senior-level professionals working with contracts for buy-side, sell-side, or a mix of both, at 650 large organizations. The Report findings represent more than 300,000 practitioners, handling contracts collectively worth more than $3 trillion across every industry, spanning N. America, Europe, APAC, and other regions.

WHO: Commercial contract management, legal, procurement, sales, and other contracting professionals, as well as members of the media, are invited to attend this complimentary event and live Q&A, featuring industry evangelists and experts:

Bernadette Bulacan , Vice President and Lead Evangelist, Icertis

, Vice President and Lead Evangelist, Icertis Tim Cummins , President, World Commerce & Contracting

, President, World Commerce & Contracting Sally Guyer , Global CEO, World Commerce & Contracting

WHAT: The discussion will cover key themes, including the top priorities and initiatives, biggest barriers, toughest challenges, and areas of opportunity, for enterprise contract management—inspiring a new wave of enterprise reform. Presenters will dive into themes such as: organization and reporting, roles and responsibilities, measurements and performance indicators, tools and technology, and capabilities and investment, among others, and top study findings, such as:

Approximately 40% of contracts and commercial teams are under pressure to expand their role and contribution to the business, however more than half of respondents feel that operational workload continues to be a constraint.

82% of respondents cite fragmentation and poor quality of data is a problem

Nearly half now view deploying tools and systems and implementing digital strategy as high priorities for achieving excellence.

WHERE: Register here: https://info.icertis.com/worldcc-benchmark-report-2021 to attend this unique opportunity to hear perspective and guidance from contracting experts and engage in a live Q&A. Registrants will also receive a copy of the exclusive report.

WHEN: September 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET (4:00 PM BST)

WHY: The world has experienced extraordinary change in the two years since World Commerce & Contracting last published its Benchmark Report in 2019. This year's research, supported in partnership with Icertis, is the largest and most comprehensive study of contract and commercial management to date. The study finds that the challenges of the recent unprecedented times require increased strategic value in the form of contract intelligence. Accordingly, it also confirms the growing importance of contracting with purpose, supplier diversity, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in commerce and contracting.

