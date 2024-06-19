World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ (#WLSL) Taking Place Thursday, 6/20

Global WLSL Event Shares Vital Swim and Water Safety Skills with Kids & Parents in 19 Countries and 44 States

in the U.S. to Meet the Urgent Need for Water Safety Education – #SwimmingLessonsSaveLives.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: The World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ is celebrating its 15th year of raising awareness about the importance of teaching kids and parents how to swim and Be Water Aware. Launched in 2010, the 24-hour event coordinates the efforts of hundreds of aquatics facilities around the world to teach participants basic water safety skills and spread the message Swimming Lessons Save Lives in local communities to help prevent drowning.

A lifeguard at Wet 'N' Wild Water Waterworld in Anthony, TX teaches a young man how to float on his back during the World's Largest Swimming Lesson™. Knowing how to float is one of five key water competency skills needed to help prevent drowning. National survey data released by the CDC last month revealed that 55% of U.S. adults have never taken a swimming lesson. Swimmers at Water World Ocean Park in Hong Kong show off their World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ (WLSL) participation certificates. The WLSL event is taking place at aquatics facilities in 19 different countries on Thursday, June 20th to help spread the message Swimming Lessons Save Lives.

WHO: WLSL Host Locations are expecting more than 39,000 kids and parents on six continents to participate during the one-day event.

WHEN: Thursday, June 20, 2024. Local event times vary by location.

WHERE: The WLSL is taking place at waterparks, swim schools, pools and other aquatic facilities in 44 states in the U.S. and 19 countries around the globe including: Australia, Bahamas, Benin, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico, Qatar, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, U.A.E., UK, United States and Uruguay. A full, searchable list of locations by market including contact information is available on the WLSL.org website. Visuals of swim instructors, aquatic specialists, children and parents learning swimming skills available at all locations.

WHY: Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 in the U.S. According to the CDC, drowning deaths in the U.S. have increased overall in recent years with over 4,500 people drowning each year from 2020-2022, about 500 more each year compared to 2019. In 2022, drowning among children ages 1-4, increased by 28% compared to 2019. More drowning accidents take place in June than any other month of the year. While research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88% among children aged 1-4, research conducted by the American Red Cross in 2020 showed more than half of kids (56%) ages 4-17 can't perform the basic swim skills needed to save their life.

About: The World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ (WLSL.org) is a global drowning prevention event designed to raise awareness of the risks involved with water and the critical importance of teaching kids to swim. Launched by the World Waterpark Association (waterparks.org) in 2010, the WLSL program has served more than 383,000 participants in 53 countries through its team of Host Locations.

