World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ (#WLSL2021) Taking Place Thursday, 6/17

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Waterpark Association announces their worldwide event to help kids learn how to be safer in and around water.

WHO: Hundreds of instructors and tens of thousands of kids at waterparks, aquatic centers and swim schools are working together to teach and learn vital water safety skills to help prevent childhood drowning.

The 12th Annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson will kick-off around the globe on Thursday, June 17, 2021. This water safety event will take place in aquatic facilities, swim schools and waterparks in 12 countries, including at Wild Wadi Waterpark in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, pictured here during the 2019 WLSL event.

WHAT: The World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ (@TheWLSL) is celebrating its 12th year of raising awareness about the critical importance of teaching kids AND parents to Be Water Aware to prevent drowning. Launched in 2010, the 24-hour event coordinates the efforts of dozens of water safety organizations and hundreds of aquatics facilities around the world to spread the message Swimming Lessons Save Lives™ in local communities.

WHERE: Registered WLSL Host Locations include waterparks, aquatic centers, swim schools and other aquatic facilities in 35 states in the U.S. and 12 countries around the globe including: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Brazil, China, Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States. Additionally, WLSL Facebook Live sessions (@WorldsLargestSwimmingLesson) and online discussions will provide resources and learning opportunities throughout the day for anyone not able to attend a lesson in person in their community. A full list of locations, addresses and contact information is available at: https://bit.ly/2T7VOU8.

WHEN: Thursday, June 17, 2021. Event times vary by location.

WHY: Drowning is fast, silent and preventable. Childhood drowning remains the second leading cause of accidental death for kids under 14. More drowning and near-drowning accidents take place in June than any other month of the year. The WLSL program works to raise awareness of the risks involved with water, the critical importance of teaching young children water safety and swimming skills and the crucial need for guardian vigilance at all times when supervising children in and around water. Research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children aged 1-4. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic halted swimming lessons around the globe last summer and hundreds of millions of children were not able to learn life-saving water competency skills.

INTERVIEWS/VISUALS: Swim instructors, aquatic specialists, children and parents learning swimming skills at all locations. B-roll/photos available.

