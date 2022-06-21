World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ (#WLSL2022) Takes Place Thursday, June 23rd on Five Continents to Battle Leading Cause of Death For Kids Ages 1-4

Global learn-to-swim event raises awareness about critical need for water safety education.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ event, coordinated by the World Waterpark Association, brings together leading water safety and training organizations with waterparks, aquatic centers, YMCAs and swim schools around the world to send one focused message – Swimming Lessons Save Lives™.

Hundreds of swim instructors in 14 countries and 42 states across the U.S. are kicking off the official start of summer by teaching tens of thousands of kids vital water safety skills to raise awareness and help prevent childhood drowning.

Millions of children missed the opportunity to participate in formal swimming lessons in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, creating an urgent need for water safety training and swim lessons. Host Locations like the City of Buckeye Aquatic Center in Buckeye, Arizona will be getting back on deck on June 23rd to send the message Swimming Lessons Save Lives to help prevent childhood drowning and teach families how to Be Water Aware. Visit WLSL.org to learn more. According to a 2020 research study conducted by the American Red Cross, more than half (54%) of U.S. kids ages 4-17 are not able to perform the basic water safety skills that can save their life. Hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools, YMCAs and waterparks around the world are helping to make children safer in and around water by teaching the fundamentals of learning to swim and water safety. Find a local event by visiting https://bit.ly/3n8yNfm.

Research released by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in 2021 shows drowning has become the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4. And, drowning remains the second leading cause of unintended injury related death for kids 4-14 and the third for adolescents ages 15-17. Per the World Health Organization, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death, accounting for 7 percent of all injury-related deaths worldwide. The issue is truly a matter of life and death for kids and families in every community around the globe.

Research from the AAP also shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning for kids ages 1-4 by 88%. Current lifeguard and swim instructor shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic can make finding swimming lessons a challenge. Parents can find local WLSL Host Locations in their community at WLSL.org. TEAM WLSLTM urges parents and caregivers to take the time to find and enroll their kids in formal swim lessons and to back that training up with constant adult supervision whenever kids are in or near the water.

BACKGROUND

According to a 2016 Safe Kids Worldwide report, despite the fact that lack of supervision played a role in the majority of drowning deaths, less than half of parents (49 percent) indicate they remain within arms' reach of their child in the water. Males are at the most risk: According to the CDC, nearly 80% of people who die from drowning are male.

Video highlights of the WLSL event can be found here.

About The World's Largest Swimming Lesson™

The World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ is celebrating its 13th year of raising awareness about the critical importance of teaching kids AND parents to Be Water Aware™ to prevent drowning. The WLSL event, first launched in 2010, serves as a platform to use one voice to send the clear and united message, Swimming Lessons Save Lives™. Since its inception, more than 332,000 children and adults have participated in lifesaving WLSL lessons, generating more than two billion media impressions about the vital importance of learning to swim. Learn more about this phenomenal program by visiting www.WLSL.org.

