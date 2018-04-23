World's Largest Topgolf Swing Suite Coming Soon to Ocean Resort Casino

In addition to the popular Topgolf game, which is designed for both non-golfers and golfers alike, the Topgolf Swing Suite will include multi-sport games, as well as HDTVs, comfortable lounge seating and food and beverage offerings. Up to eight people can play, eat, drink and hang out in each bay while enjoying some of the most impressive views of any entertainment venue in Atlantic City.

"No detail was overlooked in the development of Ocean Resort Casino," said Bruce Deifik, chairman of AC Ocean Walk, the company that owns Ocean Resort Casino. "We're aligning with companies and brands that are the best at what they do to optimize the overall guest experience, and Topgolf is one of the best in terms of delivering cutting-edge entertainment and memorable social experiences that capture the spirit of competition and fun."

Since launching in 2017, Topgolf Swing Suite has become a popular destination for business and social gatherings at luxury hotels, fitness centers, casinos, sporting events and entertainment venues across the country. Guests can walk in or book a Topgolf Swing Suite for corporate events, birthday parties and bachelor and bachelorette parties.

"With 11 bays and 26,000 square feet, the size, scale and breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Topgolf Swing Suite at Ocean Resort Casino will be unlike anything the entertainment industry has seen before," said Topgolf Swing Suite President Ron Powers. "We're extremely proud to partner with Ocean Resort Casino to bring this one-of-a-kind, interactive social experience to Atlantic City visitors of all ages."

The Topgolf Swing Suite will open at Ocean Resort Casino this summer. For updates, visit theoceanac.com or topgolf.com/swingsuite.

About Ocean Resort Casino

As the tallest building in Atlantic City, the landmark Ocean Resort Casino will offer unparalleled ocean views in its 1,399 rooms and capture the essence of what draws people to this popular waterfront destination situated on 20 acres along the city's famed Boardwalk. In addition to its expansive hotel, casino and meeting space, Ocean Resort Casino will feature five swimming pools, including a saltwater pool, a cabana filled sun-deck and distinctive dining and entertainment venues. Ocean Resort Casino is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Portfolio and will include a 32,000 square-foot onsite exhale spa. Ocean Resort Casino is owned and operated by AC Ocean Walk LLC. For more information, visit theoceanac.com.

About Topgolf Swing Suite

Topgolf Swing Suite is an immersive social experience offering guests a comfy lounge to play and enjoy fantastic food and beverage service. With a massive screen and a selection of exciting virtual games, and a Full Swing Golf Simulator, the Topgolf Swing Suite delivers a one-of-a-kind social experience that's fun for non-golfers and golfers alike. Topgolf Swing Suite will be coming to premier entertainment and hospitality venues all around the world, accepting reservations for groups and walk-ins. Discover a completely new way to play at topgolf.com/swingsuite.

