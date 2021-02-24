World's Largest Virtual Gathering of Technology Entrepreneurs Happening at TiEcon 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TiEcon, the signature annual event of TiE Silicon Valley is announcing their second virtual event, TiEcon 2021 . Among the largest global technology entrepreneurship conferences of its kind, TiEcon is delivering 3 days of engaging programming to take place on May 6-8, 2021.

"Keeping up with our 28 years of TiEcon tradition, we are absolutely thrilled to honor these titans of industry and technology on the grand-stage," said AGK Karunakaran, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

Featuring more than 200 speakers and 100 virtual exhibitors, TiEcon 2021 expects to draw in 10,000 global attendees at the three-day event. Participants immerse themselves in the latest technology trends and hear from outstanding entrepreneurs and visionary leaders.

This year, the grand-stage speakers will include Ratan Naval Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and chairman emeritus of Tata Group; Kanwal Rekhi, Managing Director, Inventus Capital Partners; Reed Hastings, Founder and co-CEO of Netflix; Nikesh Arora, CEO and chairman of Palo Alto Networks; and Navin Chaddha, Managing Partner, Mayfield Fund, who will be receiving the Venture Capitalist of the Year Award.

TiEcon 2021 will offer multiple tracks on cutting-edge technology topics, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cloud, Security and Healthcare. Insights on Entrepreneurship and the Future of Work in a global context, will be explored as well.

The conference will also feature sessions specifically relevant to startups, like Mentor Connect, VC Connect, Global Connect, Startup Bootcamp, Young Entrepreneurs, TiE50 Awards, and EXPO Product Showcase.

The one-day Entrepreneurship Bootcamp will take international entrepreneurs through a rigorous program to get them ready for pitching to investors and venture capitalists.

VC Connect and Mentor Connect sessions offer early to mid-stage startup founders a chance to receive valuable, candid, and direct advice from successful Silicon Valley venture capitalists and entrepreneurs.

TiE50, the coveted awards program for global startups, will screen thousands of applications for TiEcon 2021. Since its inception, TiE50 startups have gone on to raise over $1 billion in funding. Select winners will also present at the coveted 'Meet the Drapers' show to pitch their ideas to Silicon Valley's renowned VC family, The Drapers.

For more information, visit TiEcon 2021.

About TiE Silicon Valley

TiE Silicon Valley (sv.tie.org) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. TiE hosts TiEcon to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem under one roof for C-level executives, investors, and entrepreneurs.

About TiE

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is the largest global not-for-profit organization. Founded in 1992, TiE's chapters organize 100s of events throughout the year- to educate, inspire, mentor, and fund entrepreneurs. Learn more at TiEcon.org

SOURCE TiE Silicon Valley

