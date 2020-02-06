Worlds, Launches from Stealth and Announces $10M Series A

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worlds, a new spatial AI company spun out of Hypergiant Sensory Sciences, announced a $10 million Series A funding round, led by Align Capital. Worlds' Spatial AI Platform combines deep learning and IoT inside of a 4D environment to give organizations the ability to observe their organization's physical space and then, analyze and learn from their physical surroundings in ways that were otherwise impossible. Investors from this round include Chevron Technology Ventures, Piva, and Hypergiant Industries.

"We are creating one of the most powerful manifestations of AI yet, an AI-driven automation platform for physical environments," said Dave Copps, CEO of Worlds.

It's a first-of-its-kind Extended Reality (XR) environment for "active physical analytics". The Worlds' platform creates live AI-powered models of the real world that has the potential to enable companies to achieve higher levels of automation, increase efficiency, enhance safety and security, raise productivity and dramatically lower costs.

"IoT is expected to grow to 500 billion devices in 2030 which means rapidly growing markets and opportunities," said Ben Lamm, CEO of Hypergiant Industries. "Hypergiant Industries could not be more excited about the Worlds' platform. We look forward to continuing to support Dave and team as they bring this important technology to the market."

According to a recent report , the XR market is expected to grow to more than $209 billion in the next four years. That's an 800 percent increase from a 2018 forecast of $27 billion, pointing towards a significant opportunity for Worlds to capitalize on a rapidly growing and emerging space.

"Our investment in Worlds reflects our belief that digital innovation plays a critical role in accelerating business value at Chevron," said Barbara Burger, CTV President. "CTV evaluates digital technologies that can help Chevron make better and faster decisions to enable us to deliver on our mission to produce reliable, affordable, and ever-cleaner energy."

"We are excited about the support from Chevron and our other investors. This investment will allow us to continue our high rate of growth," said Chris Rohde, COO of Worlds. "What we are creating has the potential to revolutionize major industries and by going to market with Ben and his team at Hypergiant Industries we are amplifying and accelerating our mission."

Worlds is led by Dave Copps and Chris Rohde who have founded, launched and sold two companies focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence. Previous to Hypergiant, Dave served as founder and CEO of Brainspace Corporation. Chris Rohde was previously the Co-Founder and VP of Business Development of Brainspace, where he brought the power of machine learning, data analysis and visualization to Fortune 500 enterprises, global consulting firms, legal service providers and government agencies.

Hypergiant Sensory Sciences will remain a division of Hypergiant Industries, which will continue to focus on fundamentally altering how people engage and interact with their environments with sensory augmentation, IoT and machine learning. The division will continue to prioritize products that integrate with the senses including geospatial mapping, acoustic predictive modeling, and computer vision.

About Worlds:

Worlds, the Spatial AI company headquartered in Dallas Texas, is completely re-inventing how organizations see and understand their worlds. Through live, Ai-powered models, the company's clients can remotely see, learn and analyze their worlds in ways that were never possible before. Worlds' partners, investors and clients consist of some of the most progressive and largest companies on the planet including, Align Capital, Chevron Technology Ventures, Piva, Capital Factory and GPG Ventures who have enabled Worlds to build breakthrough products for Energy, the DoD and other markets seeking higher levels of automation.

About Hypergiant Industries:

Hypergiant Industries focuses on solving humanity's most challenging problems and leading the way in data intelligence as humanity enters the Fourth Industrial Revolution. To accomplish this mission, the company creates emerging AI-driven technologies and develops world-changing commercial products and solutions for Fortune 500 and government clients. As the parent corporation over a roster of divisions, Hypergiant Industries serves verticals that include space science and exploration, satellite communications, aviation, defense, healthcare, transportation and municipal infrastructure, food and beverage, retail and more.

