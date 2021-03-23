World's Leading At-Home IPL Hair Removal Brand, SmoothSkin, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been chosen as agency of record by light-based hair removal designer and manufacturer, CyDen Ltd, to support its award-winning at-home hair removal brand, SmoothSkin. Using intense pulsed light (IPL), SmoothSkin breaks the cycle of hair growth by disabling the hair root or follicle with a burst of light energy, keeping skin hair-free.

With at-home beauty and self-care options on the rise, 5WPR has been tasked with supporting SmoothSkin's expansion efforts in the U.S. market. The team will execute a robust digital and media relations campaign, including a strategic influencer program, social media management, and paid social support.

"SmoothSkin is an industry leader in IPL hair removal, and we are excited they have chosen us as their PR agency partner," said 5WPR Consumer Practice President, Dara A. Busch. "Consumers continue to seek affordable at-home beauty options, offering tremendous possibility for growth within the industry. We are thrilled to welcome SmoothSkin to our Beauty practice and elevate their notoriety within the beauty and grooming space."

"We are delighted to partner with 5WPR to launch the SmoothSkin brand in the US," said Wendy Schoonjans, SmoothSkin's Global Marketing Director. "We have big ambitions for growth and 5WPR have impressed us with their strong beauty expertise, creative execution, and client results. We are excited to start our journey together and bring the joy of beautiful hair-free skin to women all over the US."

Driven by a passionate team with extensive category experience, 5WPR's Beauty & Wellness division leverages unrivaled expertise, knowledge, and creative campaign strategies to secure meaningful results for its clients. PR services offered to beauty, fashion and lifestyle clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About SmoothSkin

With over 30 years' experience, SmoothSkin are the world's No. 1 IPL hair removal brand. Designed and developed in the UK by the original IPL pioneers and experts, and with over 3,000 treatments performed in clinical studies, our technology is proven to be safe, fast and effective.

Our expertise on the interaction of light, hair, and skin is unmatched; our clinical expertise is unique; and our team of scientists and engineers solely focus on the enhancement of IPL. Therefore, SmoothSkin is in position to always offer the most advanced IPL technology on the market, as we have done for decades.

SmoothSkin were the first to launch an at-home IPL hair removal device, the first IPL brand to have a build-in skin safety sensor, the first to have a Smart Skin Sensor to automatically adjust power intensity to skin tone, and the first to create the perfect formula of speed and power to achieve optimum hair reduction results.

All SmoothSkin products are designed, developed and manufactured at our Headquarters in the UK, and distributed to customers in over 40 countries globally.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO, Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

