World's leading automotive camera producer ZF launches next-generation ADAS cameras

Among the first ever cameras to offer the capability of a 100-degree horizontal field of view, the S-Cam4.8 represents another important step forward in meeting future Euro NCAP 5-Star Safety Ratings and IIHS Top Safety Pick+ requirements as well as General Safety Regulations that require increasingly stringent test protocols for safety critical systems.

"The S-Cam 4.8 will offer ZF customers the opportunity to further refine systems like Automatic Emergency Braking for pedestrians and cyclists while offering best-in-class lane keeping system performance," said Christophe Marnat, executive vice president and general manager of ZF's Electronics and ADAS division. "It will also offer the prospect of more semi-automated driving convenience functions like Highway Driving and Traffic Jam Assist, and ZF can provide these technologies across the full spectrum of light vehicles."

ZF and its long-time partner Mobileye, designs, develops and delivers advanced camera systems based on Mobileye's EyeQ4 processor for advanced object recognition technology that can be particularly effective in helping protect vulnerable road users. ZF incorporates this technology in its innovative S-Cam camera family, which also includes an industry-first premium three lens Tri-Cam4 version to support advanced semi-automated driving functions, adding a telephoto lens for improved long-distance sensing capabilities and a fish-eye lens for improved short-range sensing with a wider field of view.

"Mobileye continues to lead the industry as it transitions towards wider FOV cameras which enhance the capacity of automatic emergency braking to address a wider range of scenarios where objects are crossing into the car's path or where the car is turning," said Mr. Tomer Baba, Mobileye Vice President for Sensing Algorithms. "The wider FOV also allows lane-keeping and lane-centering applications to better handle sharp curves."

ZF supplies more than a dozen vehicle manufacturers globally with advanced ADAS sensor technologies including front-facing cameras, mid- and full-range radar and LiDAR. These technologies are designed and tested according to rigorous automotive and customer requirements. In this way, ZF is enabling vehicle manufacturers to help improve vehicle safety and to make advanced comfort functions available to their customers.

For light passenger vehicles in the near term, ZF is focusing on Level 2/2+ systems that utilize advanced camera technologies like the S-Cam4.8 and Tri-Cam4 for leading global automakers and will launch its coAssist Level2+ system, the most affordable Level2+ system available at well under $1,000, with a major Asian automaker later this year.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies different kinds of vehicles. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions and protecting the climate.

ZF, which acquired WABCO Holdings Inc. on May 29, 2020, now has 160,000 employees worldwide with approximately 260 locations in 41 countries. In 2019, the two then-independent companies achieved sales of €36.5 billion (ZF) and $3.4 billion (WABCO).

