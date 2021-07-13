World's Leading Cloud PMS Yanolja Sets a New Standard in Data Governance with QueryPie, Propelling OTAs, and PMS industries

Yanolja, the world's leading cloud-based PMS provider, responds to data security concerns such as database growth and access rights management while expanding its services with its Super App. A key reason for QueryPie selection was efficiency and standardization across the company's data architecture, ultimately maximizing its data assets' value. QueryPie also ensured Yanolja's PCI Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) compliance by tracking database access, changes, authorization history, and SQL performance.

"Data sources are scattered across the organization, creating difficulty tracking ownership, data access, and usage. We needed a solution that would cut down on repetitive approvals and improve privacy policies. QueryPie provides us with the ability to manage all our data assets in one place. Also, QueryPie's APIs are ideal for configuring database access control and audit functions. I never thought data work could be this fast and effortless," said Database Engineering Team Leader Sungsun Lee.

QueryPie is an advanced data governance solution developed by CHEQUER's database experts that simplifies accessing scattered data sources and managing data privacy policies in one place. QueryPie offers user or group-specific data access, privacy policy management, and auditing via an online web solution that seamlessly integrates existing data environments and assets for cloud-native and on-premise data-driven businesses.

"We are honored to receive customer and product validation from one of the most incredible unicorns in business. We are pleased to have helped Yanolja realize its vision of providing a comprehensive one-stop service for all leisure activities while maintaining its data privacy. CHEQUER expresses its gratitude for the chance to contribute to Yanolja's vision," Brant Hwang, CEO of CHEQUER, stated.

For more detailed information on QueryPie, visit https://www.querypie.com.

About QueryPie

QueryPie (www.querypie.com) is an advanced data governance solution developed by CHEQUER that simplifies data access and manages scattered data sources and data protection policies. QueryPie facilitates easier management and auditing of the user or group-specific data access across the organization through a web-based solution, helping the organization ensure seamless data governance. QueryPie delivers visibility and control over cloud applications, data, and users across multiple databases and cloud data platforms, including relational databases, NoSQL databases, data warehouses, and the Hadoop ecosystem. QueryPie has become an increasingly popular platform for enterprises implementing PII policies and complying with security standards such as PCI-DSS and data governance frameworks, including PIPA, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA.

About Yanolja

Yanolja (www.yanolja.in) is the fastest-growing No.1 OTA and the only 'Unicorn' among travel-related companies in South Korea. In the platform business, as a 'Super App,' Yanolja provides all services for travel, including accommodation, leisure, and transportation. Yanolja is now one of the global Top 2 PMS providers by effectively utilizing IoT, AI, big data, and blockchain technologies. It has integrated entire hotel operations, covering from the front office to the back office. Yanolja connects the B2B2C value chain of the global hospitality industry with a one-stop network and integrates it into a single platform.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Born2Global has set the standard for a thriving startup ecosystem as the primary Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT since 2013. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped, and connected with the global market.

