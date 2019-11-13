World's Leading Expert on Animal-Assisted Therapy Launches "The Animal Effect" Podcast

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new podcast shines light on the benefits of animal-assisted therapy. "The Animal Effect," hosted by licensed mental health professional (LMHP) Prairie Conlon, takes a holistic approach to mental health treatment through the power of healing with animal therapy.

"Health and wellness are evolving. More people are seeking out and using holistic and natural ways to improve wellbeing, and animal assisted interventions and therapy are emerging as an incredibly effective resource."

The Animal Effect has welcomed guests from diverse backgrounds, including a domestic violence survivor who found solace in her pet horse, as well as representatives from a rescue shelter that places animals in loving homes.

Conlon received a master's degree in mental health counseling, and a postgraduate degree in military behavioral health counseling. Additionally, she is certified as an equine-assisted psychotherapist and offers clinical virtual counseling. She is the founder, developer and lead researcher of Emotional Support Animal Assisted Therapy (ESAAT) a set of techniques used to decrease anxiety, panic attacks, depressive symptoms, and sleep difficulties with the use of an Emotional Support Animal. Conlon is also the Clinical Director of CertaPet .

In addition to these distinguished credits, Conlon has been featured on Lifetime TV's "Military Makeover" (Season 17) and The Guardian documentary "Creature Comforts." For more information about Prairie, click here.

The Animal Effect airs weekly on Mental Health News Radio and all podcast streaming platforms.

CertaPet is a revolutionary online tele-health platform that improves access to mental health care in the US with a focus on providing clinical services to individuals who are seeking animal assisted interventions as part of their treatment planning.

