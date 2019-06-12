World's Leading Health Program Just for Moms, The Healthy Mommy, Launches in US & Releases First Annual Global Moms Health Survey

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthy Mommy, the world's leading health program exclusively for moms, announces their official launch for moms in the United States. The brand launch coincides with the release of their first-ever global health survey of more than 5000 moms that reveals the health behavior as well as concerns and needs of its members in Australia, United Kingdom and United States.

The Health Mommy is tailor-made for busy moms and is dedicated to empowering users to learn about healthy food, healthy living and making lifestyle changes in a supportive environment. After great success in the UK and Australia, The Healthy Mommy has helped moms lose over SIX MILLION pounds and now founder and mom of two, Rhian Allen is bringing the world's largest moms-only weight loss plan to the states.

The brand's global health survey consisted of questions related to family circumstances, lifestyle choice, physical and mental health along with health goals and barriers to living a fully healthy lifestyle. Moms surveyed were over 18 years old.

The survey found that 30.3% of moms surveyed were stay at home moms, 26% were full time working, 25.2% part time working, 8.1% on maternity leave, 2.7% have their own business and 2.5% work from home. Moms in the US (38%) are twice as likely to work full time as moms in Australia (19.2%) with 24.9% of British moms surveyed working full time.

"Moms are the gatekeepers to the family and the key person of influence for the health and longevity of her family. When mothers set a positive health example, it can have a significant effect on not just her family but her community as well," said The Healthy Mommy founder Rhian Allen. "Our mission is to encourage moms all over the world to lead healthier lives, that's why we are so excited to finally bring The Healthy Mommy to the United States and continue helping moms lose weight in a safe and healthy way."

Additional key findings of the survey include:

Less than 1/3 of moms say that they feel healthy

Less than 20% of US moms love their body

Over 30% of moms get 5 hours or less sleep each night on average

Almost half of moms experience a significant amount of stress

90% of US moms think that healthy eating can be expensive

Less than 20% of all moms said they had energy to exercise

The main barriers to losing weight are lack of motivation and lack of time

Over 50% of moms said their partner didn't support them fully in living a healthy life

32% of moms said the area they needed most help in was will power

Body-love is higher in the US than the UK and Australia

95% of moms feel the media puts pressure on moms to lose weight

97% of moms feel good about seeing a range of moms with different body shapes in the media

About The Healthy Mommy

Founded by mom of two, Rhian Allen, The Healthy Mommy is about healthy and REALISTIC weight loss and healthy living and empowering moms to learn about healthy food, healthy living and doing it in a supportive environment. The 28 Day Weight Loss Challenge is a fully interactive and online customizable meal and exercise plan with over 1,000 recipes, over 350 exercise videos and 24/7 support. Each month there's a brand new challenge theme and there are hundreds of thousands of moms on the Challenge. The Healthy Mommy network offers 24/7 support in a safe, non-judgmental and supportive environment. The aim of The Healthy Mommy focus is to educate moms how they can make small changes to their life to become healthier and also show them how they can change their life to a healthy one for them and their family.

