World's Leading Hotelier Expands in the Americas with Exclusive New Residences at Six Senses Belize

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While just a short flight from much of the Eastern Seaboard, Belize is known for its seemingly remote jungle-meets-beach setting along the Caribbean Sea. Boasting a laidback island vibe and unparalleled snorkeling and diving at the world's second-largest barrier reef, this English-speaking nation has long attracted American travelers in search of a safe, tranquil haven that is close to home. Those seeking a true escape will soon be able to not only stay at, but also own, a piece of Belize at the highly anticipated Six Senses Belize, slated to open by mid-2025. Sustainably designed with seamless indoor and outdoor living, the carefully curated collection of 33 private residences will range from comfortable, 3,796-square-foot, two-bedroom homes to expansive, 9,207-square-foot, seven-bedroom homes.

Six Senses Residences Belize

Nature-inspired design

The resort and residences are the result of an international design collaboration between architects Studio Caban, interior design house Maed Collective, landscape designer Maat Handasa and sustainability experts XCO2. The choice of materials and interior finishes is inspired by an understanding of the cultural and natural local resources, offering a contemporary, casual setting. The natural vegetation along the beach zone will be left intact, preserving the natural barrier, with plans to re-vegetate red mangroves and plant species to serve as a habitat for birdlife. The overwater structures will be sustainably built to enhance the productivity and biodiversity of the local marine life.

Surrounded by 4,448 acres of protected wetlands and mangrove forests, the resort and residences will be located on Ambergris Caye, the most sought-after destination in Belize. Nine of the residences will be located on the resort's private island surrounded by azure waters on expansive overwater decks. With longevity and low environmental impact in mind, renewable wood will be used in the facades, while much of the buildings will be prefabricated to keep on-site construction to a minimum. Buildings will be orientated to maximize passive solar strategies for energy efficiency and to capture cooling sea breezes. Green roof areas will provide an extra layer of insulation and thermal mass, while other areas will be covered with discreet solar panels.

The remaining 24 residences on nearby Secret Beach will vary between oceanfront villas with direct beach access to ocean view villas with panoramic vistas from raised living rooms. Homeowners can also opt to lock off and rent out a private villa that is separated from their master suite.

All owners will have complimentary access to the resort's main activities hub located at Secret Beach. This site will boast a pristine stretch of private beachfront, plus a wealth of family-friendly amenities. Highlights include a comprehensive watersports and diving center, an organic garden and labyrinth, a cooking school, a food market, a teens' club, an outdoor pool, an ice cream parlor, an overwater restaurant and Cinema Paradiso.

Homeowner Privileges

In addition to complimentary access to all resort facilities, homeowners will enjoy tailored benefits, including an optional turnkey furniture package designed specifically for the residences; complete 24-hour servicing; the choice of entering a Six Senses-managed rental program, as well as a VIP status at all Six Senses hotels and resorts worldwide, which includes a set of exclusive owner discounts and benefits.

