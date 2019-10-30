World's Leading Influencer Marketing Platform, Grapevine Logic, Launches Grapevine Village to Grow Global E-Commerce Supermarket Through Partnerships With Direct-to-Consumer Brands and Nano-Influencers

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grapevine Logic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ideanomics Inc. (Nasdaq: IDEX) has today launched a Grapevine Village (https://gv-village.com), a global end-to-end e-commerce marketplace that leverages the relationships built between brands and digital creators on social media to seamlessly deliver goods and services to consumers everywhere.

To scale acquisition, Grapevine Village will launch with a network of nano-influencers with a social media following of less than 10,000 in order to maximize engagement and ultimately, sales of items.

We are a community focused, influencer platform connecting grassroots influencers with amazing and unique brands.

"Nano-Influencers are a strong community of creators that have never really been tapped into at this scale before. For brands that place a high value on authentic influencer content with high levels of engagement, these creators will be a game-changer for the way that brands go-to-market," said Grapevine CEO, Kristen Standish, "in today's interdependent economy where digital media is consumed 24/7 on mobile devices, just about anyone can influence their friends with a social media post. Everyone is a marketer and everyone is a salesperson. We're offering the most competitive fees on the market for goods sold through influencers that will make Grapevine Village the industry standard."

According to eMarketer , global e-commerce sales are projected to grow by 265% from $1.3 trillion in 2014 to nearly $5 trillion in 2021. Grapevine Village is positioned to capture this growth through its curation of products and partnerships - transforming the advertising status quo as consumers discover goods and services through their trusted influencers.

"With reliable attribution through revenue-share, the Grapevine Village model has massive potential to break down barriers for brands and enable a renaissance in cross-border sales and marketing," said Dr. Bruno Wu, Chairman of Ideanomics. "Grapevine Village is poised to become the first influencer-powered global supermarket that will become a ubiquitous presence in the lives of consumers and an economic disruptor in its own rights."

About Grapevine

Grapevine is the world's leading end-to-end influencer marketing platform that enables collaboration between advertisers and social content creators to produce promotional content at scale. The Grapevine network includes more than 170,000 creators who generate more than 7 billion monthly views. Advertisers leverage Grapevine's workflow management software and proprietary tracking and analytics to measure direct response and conversion rates from promotional content on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Learn more at https://www.grapevinelogic.com

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global Financial Technology (Fintech) company for transformative industries. Ideanomics combines deal origination and enablement with the application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and others as part of the next- generation of smart financial services. Our projects in New Energy Vehicle markets, Fintech, and advisory services provide our customers and partners better efficiencies, technologies, and access to global markets.

Ideanomics, through its investments and, along with its partners curate innovation around the globe through hubs and centers that foster a pipeline of technological excellence in cleantech, fintech, tradetech, agritech, regtech, insuretech, playtech, healthtech, cyber security, and more.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing, China. It also has a planned global center for Technology and Innovation in West Hartford, CT, named Fintech Village.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", or similar expressions, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties include these statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Grapevine Media Contact

Jessica Lee, Senior Communications Manager

jlee@ideanomics.com

https://www.grapevinelogic.com/

Tel: 917.213.5518

Ideanomics Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tony Sklar, VP of Communications at Ideanomics

Email: ir@ideanomics.com

www.ideanomics.com

Tel: +1.212.206.1216

SOURCE Ideanomics

Related Links

http://www.ideanomics.com

