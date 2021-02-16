World's Leading Mobile Gaming Platform BlueStacks Crosses 1 Billion Downloads

Unprecedented Growth in Gamers The year 2020 made a big impact on the gaming industry and changed the way people spend their free time. 2021 is likely to see nearly 2.8 billion worldwide gamers, according to a Newzoo report. With developers coming out with bigger and heavier games, more mobile gamers will play in interruption-free environments and migrate to PC-based platforms such as BlueStacks.

BlueStacks 5 is faster, smoother, and much more efficient. It works well on lower configuration systems, too.

"Our app container technology enables games to be optimized to run on PC, Mac and other devices without any additional work needed from the developer. This is a key component missing in both Android on Chromebook and iOS apps on Mac. We see the market for BlueStacks App Player expanding considerably with Apple's endorsement of running iOS apps on the Mac form factor, and App Containers is a key technology for this," said Sharad Agarwal, Chief Architect for BlueStacks 5. "ARM devices have a big advantage over x86 devices for running Android Apps, as they don't need binary translation. Our support for ARM reflects the work we have been doing for the last three years."

Uninterrupted Play Over Longer Gaming Sessions – Average 5 Hours Per Day

A typical BlueStacks user spends an average of 5 hours playing mobile games every day but mobile games were not designed for such long play times. The frames per second (FPS) lock and long-flight features enable a smooth continuous gameplay, making the new BlueStacks 5 a great platform for marathon gaming sessions. With significantly faster boot, install, and launch times, core gamers can now look forward to amazing gameplay experiences for performance-hungry role-playing games (RPGs), strategy, and other games.

As many gamers tend to switch between Discord, browsing, and gaming, the Eco Mode feature lets them multitask more efficiently than ever before. With the vastly upgraded Multi-Instance manager and Eco Mode, gamers can run more BlueStacks instances faster and with the least lag. Add to that significantly refined game controls and interface improvements, gamers can enjoy a seamless gaming experience unlike any other.

Faster-Lighter-Smoother - Gamers Shall Have the Final Say

"BlueStacks 5 is a fantastic Beta version. Faster, smoother, and much more efficient. It works well on lower configuration systems, too. FPS stability improves the smooth gameplay. Good work guys," said Sevou, a leading gamer and popular YouTube streamer.

BlueStacks 5 promises a 40 percent reduction in RAM usage over the previous version, making it the lightest and fastest mobile gaming platform ever built. Gamers just have to try it to feel the difference.

"Our product has been downloaded over one billion times since the first launch. We listened to our over 500 million users around the world and gave them what they wanted. They asked for truly immersive gameplay experience on an easy-to-use, fast-performing platform that is not demanding on hardware specs. BlueStacks 5 is giving millions of gamers just that," said Rosen Sharma, CEO, BlueStacks Inc.

"BlueStacks has been a solid partner with us for years and we've heard numerous positive feedback from our gamers about the BlueStacks App Player. We are looking forward to the BlueStacks 5 launch," said Wang Wei, CEO, DH Games, developers of popular games like Idle Heroes.

BlueStacks 5 (Beta) is available here as a free to download software.

Watch more about BlueStacks 5 (Beta) here.

About BlueStacks

Founded in 2011 by a team of tech leaders, Rosen Sharma, Jay Vaishnav, Harvinder Sawhney and Suman Saraf, BlueStacks is the largest Android gaming platform for PCs and Macs. It not only allows gamers to play a game but also level up their gaming by leveraging features, such as customizable game controls, multi-instance, multi-instance sync and more. BlueStacks has a global team of over 400 and is one of the most recognized tech brands in the industry. Furthermore, the app player has evolved to become one of the top three gaming platforms for PC, trusted by over 500 million gamers in more than 200 international locations. Some of the world's top game developers leverage its platform to promote their games.

