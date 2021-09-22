World's Leading Provider of Innovative Cellular IoT Asset Tracking and Monitoring Solutions Launches New Device

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilogix, the leading provider of cost-optimized State of the Art cellular IoT solutions announces the launch of BAT-XL, the latest addition to its Asset Tracking portfolio.

Introducing BAT-XL. The optimal device for extended use Trailer, Container & Equipment Tracking

BAT-XL is a battery-operated global tracking device utilizing low power LTE CAT-M1/ NB-IoT technology with embedded Bluetooth. Increased battery density provides extended tracking and data collection capacity for up to 7 years in every condition, from extremely hot to below freezing temperatures. Common use cases include periodic location and monitoring of trailers, containers, and heavy equipment.

BAT-XL ruggedized design incorporates enclosure ribs, aluminum mount backing and IP67 environmental ingress resistance for increased rigidity and strength during extended field use. Key Features of BAT-XL include Global deployment with a single hardware SKU, Field replaceable battery, AWS IoT Core integration, Remote device management through FusionIoT™ or API, FOTA services, and location and sensor logging when out of coverage.

BAT-XL can act as a standalone long-life tracker or as a Bluetooth Gateway solution for BTM250-series beacon sensors. As the centerpiece of a complete solution offering enhanced command and control in configuring, monitoring, and managing assets over multi-year periods, the BAT-XL is the ideal device to meet the requirements of global organizations across industries.

"With the release of the Mobilogix BAT-XL, the challenges of long field life and extreme temperatures are now issues reserved for other trackers", said Charlie Williams, EVP of Sales and Marketing with Mobilogix. "BAT-XL is field serviceable for higher frequency use cases in real-world operation for extended periods of time or daily operation spanning beyond the service life of some of our customer's assets."

Mobilogix is presently accepting BAT-XL pre-orders and welcomes engagements with customers seeking scalable solutions without compromise for their asset tracking needs.­­­­­

BAT-XL IS AVAILABLE TO BE WHITE-LABELED AND CUSTOM BRANDED.

About Mobilogix

Mobilogix is the world's leading provider in IoT asset optimization and management solutions. The company's solutions are deployed by leading Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Healthcare, Industrial and Transportation companies to track, monitor, and manage their assets with real-time actionable data. Mobilogix is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has global offices in Brazil, India, Hong Kong and China. For more information, please call +1.949.748.8895, email [email protected].

Media contact: Greg Oppenheim, +1.949.365.6236, [email protected]

SOURCE Mobilogix, Inc.