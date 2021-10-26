World's Leading Provider of Innovative Cellular IoT Asset Tracking and Monitoring Solutions Launches New Device

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilogix, the leading provider of cost-optimized State of the Art cellular IoT solutions announces the launch of BAT-SUR, the latest addition to its Asset Tracking portfolio.

BAT-SUR is a low-cost battery-operated global tracking device utilizing low power LTE CAT-M1 technology and is optimized for single-use tracking of premium cargo. Common use cases include periodic and motion-initiated location tracking and monitoring of assets at package-level across supply chain and logistics networks.

BAT-SUR leverages smart design to maximize battery economy. Power is supplied by 2 AA field-replaceable Alkaline batteries. BAT-SUR employs an accelerometer and NIST Traceable temperature and humidity sensors for precise temperature monitoring in critical use cases. GNSS and WiFi Location as a Service ensure asset location in all scenarios. LED indicators and operator button provide visibility and control.

BAT-SUR is FOTA ready for remote update and configuration. User-defined reporting intervals and alerts can be managed via FusionIoT™ or 3rd Party Platforms on AWS IoT Core.

"With the release of the Mobilogix BAT-SUR, customers with reverse logistics challenges now have a cost-effective tracking solution without compromise to sensor quality or location capability in all scenarios", said Charlie Williams, EVP - Sales and Marketing with Mobilogix. "BAT-SUR is field serviceable, so while targeting tracking scenarios where reverse logistics provides workflow challenges, it also doubles as a reusable solution that could be used repeatedly over time."

Mobilogix is presently accepting BAT-SUR pre-orders and welcomes engagements with customers seeking scalable solutions without compromise for their asset tracking needs.­­­­­

BAT-SUR IS AVAILABLE TO BE WHITE-LABELED AND CUSTOM BRANDED.

About Mobilogix

Mobilogix is the world's leading provider in IoT asset optimization and management solutions. The company's solutions are deployed by leading Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Healthcare, Industrial and Transportation companies to track, monitor, and manage their assets with real-time actionable data. Mobilogix is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has global offices in Brazil, India, Hong Kong and China. For more information, please visit https://mobilogix.com/, call +1.949.748.8895, or email [email protected].

Media contact:

Greg Oppenheim

[email protected]

949-365-6236

SOURCE Mobilogix, Inc.

