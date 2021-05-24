World's Leading Robot Dinosaur Maker Dino Don, Inc. Wins Big with Mark Cuban on ABC-TV's Shark Tank

MEDIA, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurassic Park dinosaur expert "Dino" Don Lessem and his custom robotics company, Dino Don, Inc. is the winner of a $500,000 investment on the final episode of the show's twelfth season which aired Friday, May 21.

Dino Don Lessem and his wife Valerie Jones with their dinosaur robots on ABC-TV's "Shark Tank"

Billionaire Shark Tank panelist Mark Cuban made the near-record investment for the show in exchange for 25% of Lessem's company. Cuban's investment is targeted toward three new endeavors for the robotics exhibit company. These include offering exhibits on a no-fee gate-share basis to cash-strapped zoos and museums. Additionally, it will include selling the full-sized robotic dinosaurs to individuals. And finally, the deal includes the creation of a high-quality touring walk-through experience for families – "Dino Don's T. Rex Safari Exhibition."

Says Lessem, "It's the thrill of a lifetime to get the benefit of Mark Cuban and his team's expertise and support."

"Dino" Don's robotic dinosaurs, the most accurate and only full-sized robots in the world, are currently appearing at a dozen major zoos across the U.S. and Europe including Philadelphia, Seattle, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Louisville, and Columbus. In addition to head and body movements, the dinosaurs breathe and uniquely, fart and pee.

"Dino" Don's displays include the robotic version of the world's largest dinosaur at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo - the original fossils of the 110-foot long Argentinosaurus, were excavated and reconstructed by "Dino" Don's team.

Dinosaur enthusiasts interested in owning their own robot dinosaur can purchase them at Dinodoninc.com. Prices range from less than $15,000 for a full-sized feathered Velociraptor, to $55,000 for a 40-foot long T. Rex. Customers can choose the colors, pose and sound effects for their pet robot.

A fun and informative new website – DinoDon.com - offers a giant dinosaur for free each month, via an on-line scavenger hunt. This month's prize is a 20-foot long sculpture of a Saurolophus duckbilled dinosaur. Says Dino Don, "it's hands-down the most exciting website for every dinosaur-loving kid."

Dino Don was the dinosaur advisor to Steven Spielberg on the original Jurassic Park films, has authored more than 40 books on the subject and has led excavations of the world's largest dinosaurs from Mongolia to Patagonia.

For more information, visit www.DinoDon.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

AMPR | Alan Miller | 917-412-0166 | [email protected]

SOURCE Dino Don Inc.

Related Links

http://www.DinoDon.com

