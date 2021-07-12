World's Leading Trusted Third Party Creates Advisory Board

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsentio®, the world leader in end-to-end lawful intercept solution services, subpoena compliance and records production services, and technical analysis investigative support services announces the creation of an Advisory Board.

"With Subsentio postured for further growth and expansion, last year the Board of Managers authorized the creation of an Advisory Board. After an extensive search we are honored to have a group of experts with the highest integrity agree to the appointments on the Advisory Board. The Advisory Board members are: Attorney Patrick Fair, former principal at global law firm Baker McKenzie; Bill Holt, former AT&T Executive; Bob Sogegian, former Officer at Booz Allen Hamilton; and Jimmy Taylor, former Houston Police Detective. Their extensive experience in data protection, cybersecurity, privacy, telecom, law enforcement technology consulting, police investigations, communications intelligence, and forensic analysis will help guide Subsentio in the paths forward. We're all excited for what lies ahead for the company as we expand our services, client base, and geographic footprint", said Steve Bock, Founder and CEO. Advisory Board member biographies can be found on the Subsentio website at Subsentio Board of Advisors biographies.

Board of Managers member, and Advisory Board liason, Todd McDermott adds, "The Board of Advisors has met with our executive staff on numerous occasions and has provided considerable guidance and insight on various initiatives. Their alignment with the company's core values of providing exemplary services has resulted in great synergies on strategic and tactical planning efforts to satisfy our growing client needs".

About Subsentio

Subsentio provides total solution services for compliance with records production and surveillance laws, including the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA). Subsentio's Compliance Service bureau model is unique in the industry, providing all components essential to compliance with the law, including outstanding technology, expertise, and direct experience in law enforcement requirements. A current initiative is to bring together in one eco-system the various pieces of the Records Production and Lawful Intercept community to provide actionable intelligence to the LEAs. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado and Chantilly, Virginia, and serves 28 nations in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pac region. www.subsentio.com

Media Contact:

Tom Gudsnuk, General Manager

720-213-5578

[email protected]

SOURCE Subsentio LLC

Related Links

http://www.subsentio.com

