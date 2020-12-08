World's Leading Trusted Third Party Expands Subpoena Compliance and Record Production Group

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsentio®, the world leader in end-to-end lawful intercept solutions, subpoena compliance and records production for communications service providers and law enforcement agencies, announces the continued expansion and staffing in its Subpoena Compliance and Records Production Group.

"The biggest pain points we hear in our industry are the lack of timeliness of responding to requests and the cost of compliance. We resolve both of those points with our efficient, accurate, and cost-effective solutions. Customers continue to turn to us for saving them money and to handle their compliance requirements; we are responding with the ability to scale our business by adding more staffing and features to our Legal Demand Tracker® solution to handle the increased demand," said Steve Bock, Founder and CEO.

Chief Security Officer, Todd McDermott adds, "Subsentio's 24x7x365 service mandates having sufficient and experienced staffing to maintain our high-level benchmark of providing the industry's best and most timely response rates. We are fortunate that that with such a stellar reputation when we recently placed a notice to hire, the response was outstanding and many experienced industry veterans are joining us to satisfy our growing client needs."

"The company has been steadfast in supporting the work of our amazing group of dedicated individuals," Gina Alzate, Subsentio's Director of Records Production, said. "I look forward to helping get our new team members up to speed to continue to keep our customers compliant with the laws and regulations, and also to add greater value to the efficiencies as we move to refine and add features to our Legal Demand Tracker® product."



Subsentio provides total solutions for compliance with records production and surveillance laws, including the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA). Subsentio's Compliance Service bureau model is unique in the industry, providing all components essential to compliance with the law, including outstanding technology, expertise, and direct experience in law enforcement requirements. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado and Chantilly, Virginia, and serves 24 nations in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pac region. www.subsentio.com

